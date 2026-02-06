Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
06.02.2026 19:57 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Feb-2026 / 18:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

6 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  6 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         59,365 
 
Highest price paid per share:            157.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             153.60p 
 
                           156.1099p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,562,786 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,178,790 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,178,790 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      156.1099p                       59,365

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
462             155.20          08:24:02         00375721696TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             154.60          08:31:21         00375728232TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              154.80          08:35:06         00375731641TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              154.60          08:35:06         00375731643TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             154.60          08:36:25         00375732778TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              154.60          08:36:29         00375732812TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             154.80          08:38:00         00375734133TRLO1     XLON 
 
2875             155.00          08:45:35         00375741595TRLO1     XLON 
 
339             155.00          08:45:35         00375741596TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             155.00          08:45:35         00375741597TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             154.40          08:46:16         00375742331TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             154.00          08:46:32         00375742575TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             153.80          08:46:32         00375742576TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             153.60          08:47:10         00375743136TRLO1     XLON 
 
488             153.60          08:51:35         00375748231TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             154.00          09:07:29         00375774127TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             153.80          09:07:29         00375774129TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              153.80          09:07:29         00375774130TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             154.00          09:10:23         00375776456TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             154.80          09:18:16         00375787350TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              154.80          09:18:16         00375787351TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             154.40          09:18:41         00375787786TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             154.40          09:28:59         00375799820TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             154.80          09:34:58         00375807145TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             155.20          09:40:15         00375813469TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              155.20          09:40:15         00375813470TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             155.40          09:45:35         00375820059TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             155.00          09:49:09         00375825345TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              154.60          09:55:08         00375833662TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             155.40          10:08:54         00375838866TRLO1     XLON 
 
934             155.20          10:16:30         00375839232TRLO1     XLON 
 
947             155.00          10:16:30         00375839236TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              155.20          10:19:23         00375839333TRLO1     XLON 
 
489             155.20          10:19:23         00375839334TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             155.20          10:25:41         00375839658TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             155.40          10:53:58         00375841231TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             155.40          10:53:58         00375841232TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              155.60          10:57:16         00375841346TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             155.20          11:07:44         00375841725TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             155.20          11:12:07         00375841868TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             155.20          11:12:07         00375841869TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             155.60          11:12:07         00375841870TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             155.60          11:12:07         00375841871TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             155.80          11:23:42         00375842302TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             155.80          11:26:42         00375842389TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             155.40          11:27:31         00375842415TRLO1     XLON 
 
953             155.60          11:37:09         00375842773TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             155.80          11:41:51         00375842913TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              155.80          11:41:51         00375842914TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             155.40          11:44:11         00375843015TRLO1     XLON 
 
1487             155.60          12:07:41         00375843797TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             155.60          12:15:45         00375843930TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              155.60          12:15:45         00375843931TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             155.00          12:20:50         00375844043TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             155.00          12:20:50         00375844044TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             155.00          12:20:50         00375844045TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             155.20          12:20:50         00375844046TRLO1     XLON 
 
1417             155.00          12:20:50         00375844047TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             155.20          12:20:50         00375844048TRLO1     XLON 
 
1439             155.00          12:20:50         00375844049TRLO1     XLON 
 
942             155.80          13:16:03         00375845691TRLO1     XLON 
 
1011             156.20          13:16:21         00375845703TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              156.20          13:16:21         00375845704TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             156.20          13:16:21         00375845705TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             156.40          13:37:47         00375846621TRLO1     XLON 
 
377             156.80          14:01:08         00375847181TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             156.60          14:02:42         00375847269TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             156.60          14:02:42         00375847270TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2026 13:26 ET (18:26 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
