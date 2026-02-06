DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Feb-2026 / 18:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 6 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 6 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 59,365 Highest price paid per share: 157.60p Lowest price paid per share: 153.60p 156.1099p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,562,786 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,178,790 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,178,790 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 156.1099p 59,365

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 462 155.20 08:24:02 00375721696TRLO1 XLON 407 154.60 08:31:21 00375728232TRLO1 XLON 52 154.80 08:35:06 00375731641TRLO1 XLON 35 154.60 08:35:06 00375731643TRLO1 XLON 327 154.60 08:36:25 00375732778TRLO1 XLON 73 154.60 08:36:29 00375732812TRLO1 XLON 276 154.80 08:38:00 00375734133TRLO1 XLON 2875 155.00 08:45:35 00375741595TRLO1 XLON 339 155.00 08:45:35 00375741596TRLO1 XLON 136 155.00 08:45:35 00375741597TRLO1 XLON 462 154.40 08:46:16 00375742331TRLO1 XLON 479 154.00 08:46:32 00375742575TRLO1 XLON 479 153.80 08:46:32 00375742576TRLO1 XLON 507 153.60 08:47:10 00375743136TRLO1 XLON 488 153.60 08:51:35 00375748231TRLO1 XLON 231 154.00 09:07:29 00375774127TRLO1 XLON 455 153.80 09:07:29 00375774129TRLO1 XLON 12 153.80 09:07:29 00375774130TRLO1 XLON 499 154.00 09:10:23 00375776456TRLO1 XLON 443 154.80 09:18:16 00375787350TRLO1 XLON 40 154.80 09:18:16 00375787351TRLO1 XLON 483 154.40 09:18:41 00375787786TRLO1 XLON 506 154.40 09:28:59 00375799820TRLO1 XLON 462 154.80 09:34:58 00375807145TRLO1 XLON 286 155.20 09:40:15 00375813469TRLO1 XLON 96 155.20 09:40:15 00375813470TRLO1 XLON 409 155.40 09:45:35 00375820059TRLO1 XLON 462 155.00 09:49:09 00375825345TRLO1 XLON 2 154.60 09:55:08 00375833662TRLO1 XLON 347 155.40 10:08:54 00375838866TRLO1 XLON 934 155.20 10:16:30 00375839232TRLO1 XLON 947 155.00 10:16:30 00375839236TRLO1 XLON 6 155.20 10:19:23 00375839333TRLO1 XLON 489 155.20 10:19:23 00375839334TRLO1 XLON 194 155.20 10:25:41 00375839658TRLO1 XLON 431 155.40 10:53:58 00375841231TRLO1 XLON 100 155.40 10:53:58 00375841232TRLO1 XLON 97 155.60 10:57:16 00375841346TRLO1 XLON 495 155.20 11:07:44 00375841725TRLO1 XLON 118 155.20 11:12:07 00375841868TRLO1 XLON 347 155.20 11:12:07 00375841869TRLO1 XLON 556 155.60 11:12:07 00375841870TRLO1 XLON 236 155.60 11:12:07 00375841871TRLO1 XLON 253 155.80 11:23:42 00375842302TRLO1 XLON 462 155.80 11:26:42 00375842389TRLO1 XLON 487 155.40 11:27:31 00375842415TRLO1 XLON 953 155.60 11:37:09 00375842773TRLO1 XLON 217 155.80 11:41:51 00375842913TRLO1 XLON 65 155.80 11:41:51 00375842914TRLO1 XLON 477 155.40 11:44:11 00375843015TRLO1 XLON 1487 155.60 12:07:41 00375843797TRLO1 XLON 461 155.60 12:15:45 00375843930TRLO1 XLON 1 155.60 12:15:45 00375843931TRLO1 XLON 492 155.00 12:20:50 00375844043TRLO1 XLON 491 155.00 12:20:50 00375844044TRLO1 XLON 492 155.00 12:20:50 00375844045TRLO1 XLON 123 155.20 12:20:50 00375844046TRLO1 XLON 1417 155.00 12:20:50 00375844047TRLO1 XLON 123 155.20 12:20:50 00375844048TRLO1 XLON 1439 155.00 12:20:50 00375844049TRLO1 XLON 942 155.80 13:16:03 00375845691TRLO1 XLON 1011 156.20 13:16:21 00375845703TRLO1 XLON 81 156.20 13:16:21 00375845704TRLO1 XLON 100 156.20 13:16:21 00375845705TRLO1 XLON 471 156.40 13:37:47 00375846621TRLO1 XLON 377 156.80 14:01:08 00375847181TRLO1 XLON 477 156.60 14:02:42 00375847269TRLO1 XLON 476 156.60 14:02:42 00375847270TRLO1 XLON

February 06, 2026 13:26 ET (18:26 GMT)