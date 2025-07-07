WAVESTONE: Annual financial report available (in French)

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its annual financial report relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 has been published.

The annual financial report is included in the document named "Comptes et rapports d'activité au 31/03/25" available in the Company's website (only in French). An English version of the annual financial report will soon be available.

This document notably contains the following information:

the report on corporate governance;

the report on remuneration of corporate officers;

the Auditors' reports;

the table of Auditors' fees;

the information relating to the management report, including the Sustainability Statement[1].

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal IMBERT

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin CLEMENT

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu OMNES

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Déborah SCHWARTZ

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

[1] The parts of the Sustainability Statement relating to the firm's strategy and business model will be included in the introductory section of the Universal Registration Document, scheduled for publication on July 15, 2025.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yG6dYsZqkm6Vm21tZptsm2dnmm6WlZOUm5ObxGprZMedbG+RmZeTbpecZnJjnW5n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92891-cp-mise-a-disposition-rfa-040725-en.pdf