

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets closed mixed on Monday, mired in uncertainty over U.S. trade policies after the Trump administration indicated the deadline for imposing new tariffs on U.S. trade partners has been extended until August 1st.



With the new tariffs expected to be imposed on Wednesday, the delay has led to some anxiety among traders, who generally seek clarity.



Germany's DAX jumped 286.22 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 24,073.67, while the FTSE in London slipped 11.46 points or 0.13 percent to close at 8,811.45 and the CAC 40 in France added 27.20 points or 0.35 percent to end at 7,723.47.



In Germany, Heidelberg Materials surged 2.94 percent, Siemens Energy spiked 2.57 percent, Allianz rallied 2.31 percent, Deutsche Borse jumped 1.48 percent, Deutsche Bank collected 1.43 percent, Vonovia dropped 0.93 percent, E.ON sank 0.57 percent, Deutsche Telekom added 0.55 percent, Deutsche Post rose 0.28 percent and Volkswagen perked 0.11 percent.



In London, Shell plunged 2.85 percent, Haleon stumbled 1.75 percent, easyJet jumped 1.68 percent, Airtel Africa climbed 1.40 percent, Centrica dropped 1.16 percent, Rightmove advanced 0.96 percent, Vodafone sank 0.81 percent, Rolls-Royce added 0.75 percent, Entain lost 0.65 percent, British American Tobacco gained 0.56 percent, Scottish Mortgage rose 0.54 percent and Prudential dipped 0.18 percent.



In France, Capgemini plummeted 5.58 percent, Societe Generale rallied 2.84 percent, Orange stumbled 1.95 percent, Worldline jumped 1.50 percent, BNP Paribas climbed 1.42 percent, Danone dropped 1.39 percent, Sanofi skidded 1.02 percent, Carrefour added 0.49 percent, Credit Agricole gained 0.38 percent, Vivendi fell 0.25 percent.



In economic news, Eurozone investor confidence rose to the highest level in more than three years in July, suggesting that fears of recession triggered by the U.S. tariff shocks are completely off the table, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday. The investor confidence index advanced to 4.5 in July from 0.2 in June. The reading was the highest since February 2022 and also stayed well above forecast of 1.1.



Also, Euro area retail sales decreased for the first time in five months and services production declined in May, suggesting a slowdown in the second quarter, Eurostat reported Monday. More data from Eurostat showed that services production decreased 0.3 percent from April, when output was up 0.8 percent.



UK house prices remained flat in June after falling last month as more first-time buyers returned to the market, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Monday. House prices stagnated on a monthly basis, reversing May's 0.3 percent decrease. Prices were forecast to fall 0.1 percent. Annual growth in house prices softened to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in the preceding period.



Germany's industrial production rebounded in May, driven by robust demand for automobile and pharmaceutical products, data from Destatis showed on Monday. Industrial production grew 1.2 percent in May from a month ago, confounding expectations for a decline of 0.6 percent. Output in April was revised down to show a 1.6 percent fall compared to the 1.4 percent drop estimated initially.



