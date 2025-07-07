Aiming to build a Bitcoin portfolio

Change of name and capital measures planned

Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) is planning a strategic realignment with the aim of becoming the first German listed company with a pure Bitcoin treasury strategy. A Bitcoin treasury strategy means that a company focuses its investments on Bitcoin. The course for building a Bitcoin portfolio was set today following discussions with potential investors, placing banks, and Bitcoin experts. At the annual general meeting to be held in the second half of 2025, a change of name will be proposed in addition to an adjustment of the company's purpose. In addition, discussions are being held with anchor investors to secure the funds required to finance the Bitcoin portfolio through capital increases.

Language: English Company: Nakiki SE Hanauer Landstr. 204 60314 Frankfurt on the Main Germany E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/ ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318 WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250707788134/en/

Contacts:

Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main