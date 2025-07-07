Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announced today additional modifications to the previously announced Raptor Resources Ltd. ("Raptor") transaction. Raptor has requested an extension to September 30, 2025 to complete its qualifying transaction. The Company has granted this extension for an early payment fee of $22,500[1].

Turgeon Payment Summary

The $225,000 1 early exercise payment associated with the Turgeon Project Agreement was received September 30 th , 2024.

early exercise payment associated with the Turgeon Project Agreement was received September 30 , 2024. Per the agreement, Raptor will deliver on or before September 30th, 2025, the balance of the agreement that includes minimum $225,0001 in cash and $405,0001 worth of Raptor company shares.

Further, the Company will file today on SEDAR+ an independent Technical Report titled "Murray Brook Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment," dated July 7, 2025 with an effective date of June 20, 2025, (the "Technical Report") co-authored by: Tommaso Roberto Raponi, P. Eng., Glenn LeBlanc, P. Eng. Jonathan Cooper, P.Eng., James Millard, P. Geo., of Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng., and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET of P&E Mining Consultants Inc.; Jeff Gilchrist, P.Eng. of Stantec Consulting Ltd.; Marcello Locatelli P.Eng. of Inteloc Inc.; and Pierre Lacombe P.Eng. an independent consultant.

The purpose of this Technical Report is to support scientific and technical information that relates to the Murray Brook Project Preliminary Economic Assessment published on May 22nd, 2025. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the May 22nd, 2025 news release. The Technical Report is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website at www.canadiancopper.com.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 104,981,836 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

¹ CAD Exchange Rate (AUD:CAD) 0.9

