

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The pound climbed to 5-day highs of 0.8596 against the euro and 1.0874 against the franc, from its early 4-day lows of 0.8643 and 1.0814, respectively.



The pound advanced to an 8-month high of 199.00 against the yen, from an early 4-day low of 196.79.



The currency may find resistance around 0.84 against the euro, 1.13 against the franc and 203.00 against the yen.



