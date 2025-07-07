Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to amended terms that provide for an approximately 50 percent reduction in property carrying costs, reduced future payment obligations and timeline extensions that push all major cash or exploration work related obligations to 2027 and 2028.

Canter's CEO, Joness Lang, commented: "First and foremost I'd like to thank our option partner at Columbus for the collaboration. We both share the same conviction in the future of domestic lithium production being driven by brine resources and lower-cost, environmentally sustainable direct lithium extraction and believe the Columbus Project represents a tremendous opportunity for a major brine discovery. Our technical group has significantly de-risked the deeper targets at Columbus and the amendment to the underlying terms creates a more attractive framework for Canter and the prospective strategic partners and investors with which the Company remains in advanced discussions."

Summary of Key Amendments

Canter is retaining 379 claims (12,460-acre property package) that corresponds to the core mineralized system at Columbus covering all the highly conductive HSAMT volume, gravity low, seismic survey area, favourable structure and historical and previously completed drilling highlights. The reduction of non-core claims along the lower-priority fringes of the basin results in cost savings of $130,000 per annum .

The $250,000 cash payment obligation due on May 9, 2026 is replaced by $25,000 payable in cash and $40,000 payable in shares ( $225,000 cash reduction ).

The $600,000 payment obligation due on November 9, 2026 is extended to December 1, 2027 and reduced to $450,000, with $150,000 payable in shares ( $150,000 payment reduction ).

Canter's commitment to drill an additional 2,500 feet and drill one hole to a minimum of 1,500 feet has been extended from November 9, 2026 to November 9, 2027.

A $200,000 cash payment will be payable on May 9, 2028, as consideration for the extensions and cash reductions totaling $375,000.

Shares for Debt

The Company's management group has also contributed to cash preservation with deferral arrangements and reductions to ensure adequate capital is in place to support key corporate growth initiatives. Subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to complete debt settlements by the issuance of a total of 2,200,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share to settle debts owing pursuant to past management, consulting, accounting and other services provided to the Company for a total amount of $154,000 (excluding goods and services tax) (the "Debt Settlements").

The Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlements will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months following the closing of the Debt Settlements in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

