Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) ("NuGen" or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free subcutaneous drug-delivery technology, today unveiled www.insujet.fr - a dedicated French-language information and e-commerce site for InsuJet, the Company's needle-free insulin-delivery device.

Developed with NuGen's exclusive distributor Sol-Millennium France, the platform gives people living with diabetes in France instant access to product details, educational resources, and secure online purchasing. At checkout, patients may opt for nurse-led onboarding that supports them all the way to seamless enrolment in the recurring consumables program - ensuring confident adoption and lasting adherence.

A Growing Market Need

According to France's National Health Insurance (Assurance Maladie), diabetes remains a critical - and growing - public-health challenge: in 2022, 4.33 million people were living with diabetes - a prevalence of 6.3 percent. The economic impact is escalating just as quickly: reimbursements tied to diabetes jumped from €7.6 billion in 2015 to more than €10 billion in 2022.1

Complications accounts for a significant share of diabetes-related healthcare costs because most of the 92 % of patients who have type 2 diabetes delay insulin start; 80 % of French physicians blame needle anxiety. By eliminating the needle for France's ~4 million type 2 diabetics, InsuJet promotes earlier insulin use and delivers substantial savings to the national health system.2

These figures highlight the urgent need for innovative, cost-effective solutions such as InsuJet's needle-free insulin-delivery technology.

About InsuJet

Designed for adults and children (age 6+), InsuJet delivers standard U-100 insulin via a precise high-pressure micro-jet through the nozzle that penetrates the skin without needles.

Users experience less anxiety, no sharps-disposal burden, and simpler day-to-day diabetes management.

Clinical studies demonstrate faster insulin absorption, tighter glycaemic control, and higher patient satisfaction versus traditional needles - advances that directly address France's call for safer, more economical diabetes care.

Key Features:

Durability - reusable for up to 5,000 injections (~ 3.5 years at four injections per day)

- reusable for up to 5,000 injections (~ 3.5 years at four injections per day) Universally compatible - works with any U-100 insulin in 3 mL cartridges, prefilled insulin pens, or 10 mL vials

- works with any U-100 insulin in 3 mL cartridges, prefilled insulin pens, or 10 mL vials Needle-free convenience - eliminates sharps containers and related waste

- eliminates sharps containers and related waste CE marked - compliant with European medical-device standards

- compliant with European medical-device standards Broad usability - approved for adults and children aged six and over

Adoption and Interest from the Clinical Community:

The healthcare community has responded enthusiastically to the introduction of InsuJet. Officially pre-launched at the 2025 Congress of the Société Francophone du Diabète (SFD) this past April, where it was named Innovation of the Year in Insulin Therapy, InsuJet attracted significant clinical interest. Numerous hospitals requested demonstrations, leading to two clinical evaluations at the Institut de Diabétologie et Nutrition du Centre (IDNC). These studies aim to support national reimbursement and further validate the clinical and economic benefits of needle-free insulin delivery.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen develops next-generation needle-free devices for subcutaneous drug delivery. Its flagship InsuJet system is approved in 42 countries and is designed to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

About Sol-Millennium Medical Group

Sol-Millennium Medical Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of medical devices. With global operations and a commitment to deliver advanced, patient-centric healthcare technologies, Sol-Millennium Medical partners with healthcare providers to improve outcomes and build a healthier tomorrow for all.

Websites: insujet.com | insujet.fr | nugenmd.com

Instagram / X: @NuGenMD | LinkedIn: NuGenMD

Investor Relations: IR@nugenmd.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

1 https://diabetesatlas.org/data-by-location/country/france/?

2 https://www.federationdesdiabetiques.org/information/diabete/chiffres-france?

