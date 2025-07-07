Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 298 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:

leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

For further information, please contact:

Victor Diab

Chief Financial Officer

Leon's Furniture Limited

Tel: (416) 243-4073

lflgroup.ca Jonathan Ross

LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com

Tel: (416) 283-0178

