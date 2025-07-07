

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Vistra (VST) has received approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission - NRC to extend the operating license of its 1,268-megawatt Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Ohio for an additional 20 years, allowing it to operate through 2046.



The plant, which began operations in 1986, was initially licensed for 40 years. Vistra submitted its renewal application in 2023, making Perry the final reactor in its six-unit fleet to secure a 60-year operating license.



CEO Jim Burke highlighted the significance of nuclear power in ensuring grid reliability and meeting the growing demand for electricity. He emphasized that Perry's extension supports local jobs, economic activity, and contributes to a sustainable energy mix. Vistra's chief nuclear officer, Ken Peters, credited the extension to the plant's strong safety culture, operational excellence, and workforce professionalism.



With this approval, all of Vistra's nuclear reactors are now licensed through at least 2036, with Comanche Peak units in Texas set to operate into the 2050s. Collectively, Vistra's six nuclear reactors generate over 6,500 MW of carbon-free electricity-enough to power approximately 3.25 million homes-positioning the company as a key player in the clean energy transition.



The Perry plant also delivers long-term economic benefits to the surrounding community. It supports around 600 full-time employees and over 200 permanent contractors. During scheduled refueling outages, it draws in up to 1,200 specialized workers, boosting local businesses such as hotels and restaurants and reinforcing its role as a major regional economic driver.



VST closed at $193.70 and is trading slightly higher after hours at $193.72, up 0.01% on the NYSE.



