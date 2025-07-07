

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SMAWF) has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft to improve access to IoT data in buildings by integrating Siemens' Building X platform with Microsoft's Azure IoT Operations, powered by Azure Arc.



This partnership aims to simplify connectivity between edge devices and cloud infrastructure, allowing large enterprises to better manage operations and sustainability initiatives across commercial properties, data centers, and educational institutions.



The integration allows seamless onboarding of building assets like HVAC systems, valves, and actuators, bringing real-time datapoints-such as temperature, pressure, and air quality-directly to the cloud. It supports customers in developing their own use cases, including energy monitoring and space optimization. One-click device onboarding and smooth data exchange empower users to build flexible, vendor-agnostic IoT architectures.



The collaboration is built on open industry standards, including W3C's Web of Things (WoT) and the OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA), ensuring broad compatibility, security, and privacy. Both Siemens and Microsoft actively contribute to these standards through the W3C and OPC Foundation.



This marks one of the industry's first IoT integrations based entirely on open standards. Siemens CEO Susanne Seitz noted that the partnership will help portfolio managers gain deeper insights into building performance metrics, breaking down silos in IoT data. Microsoft's Erich Barnstedt added that the joint effort reflects a mutual commitment to open standards and customer empowerment.



The integrated Building X and Azure IoT Operations solution will be available starting in the second half of 2025. Building X, a part of Siemens Xcelerator, supports digital transformation in buildings by driving efficiency, autonomy, and sustainability at scale.



SMAWF closed at $254 or 0.40% higher on the OTC Markets OTCPK.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News