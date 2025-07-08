Unusual Machines Inc. Promotes Stacy Wright to Executive Vice President of Revenue as Company Scales U.S. Footprint and Prepares for Accelerated Growth

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leader in drone technology and component manufacturing, has promoted Stacy Wright to Executive Vice President of Revenue. In this expanded role, she will lead revenue strategy and performance across all business units as the company accelerates growth, expands U.S. manufacturing, and increases domestic hiring.

Stacy joined Rotor Riot in 2020 as Vice President and was promoted to President in 2024 following its acquisition by Unusual Machines. She has been instrumental in scaling operations and laying the foundation for sustained growth. At the time she joined, Rotor Riot's annual revenue stood at $1.7 million. In Q1 2025, the company surpassed $2 million in quarterly revenue for the first time in its history-capping five straight quarters of record-breaking performance.

"Stacy has shown exceptional stewardship of both our products and our people," said Andrew Camden, Chief Operating Officer of Unusual Machines. "She brings structure to fast-moving environments and knows how to scale without losing focus. Her leadership has been critical to our momentum in the consumer drone market-and it will be even more impactful as we expand into the enterprise, defense, and STEM sectors. With the launch of our U.S.-based motor production facility in Orlando, she's the right leader to drive commercial strategy and market adoption in high-compliance industries."

In her new role, Stacy will oversee the integration of all revenue-generating functions-including sales, marketing, pricing strategy, fulfillment, and customer experience-across brands such as Rotor Riot, Fat Shark, and Brave Line. A key part of her mandate includes leading the go-to-market strategy for Unusual Machines' new 17,000-square-foot Orlando facility, which anchors its investment in NDAA-compliant, U.S.-built drone motors and components.

"Rotor Riot and Fat Shark have given us a strong foundation to build from," said Stacy. "There's no more demanding customer than the freestyle drone pilot whose goal is to build, fly, crash, and repeat. That expectation for performance and durability has shaped our products for over a decade-it's the same standard driving our approach to U.S.-based component manufacturing. The early success of Brave electronics proved we can deliver, and investing in domestic motor production isn't just a growth opportunity for Unusual Machines-it's a necessary step forward for the industry. I'm honored to help lead that charge."

A seasoned operator and growth strategist, Stacy brings more than 25 years of experience in business development and operations. She's known for blending a deep passion for emerging technology with a hands-on, builder's mindset-especially when it comes to cultivating high-performance teams and scaling dynamic ecosystems.

