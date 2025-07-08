

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apple has filed an appeal against a $586 million fine imposed by the European Commission, contesting claims that it violated the Digital Markets Act by limiting developers' ability to direct users to alternative purchasing options outside its App Store.



The European Commission stated in April that Apple's restrictions prevented app developers from informing users about cheaper or alternative offers available elsewhere, effectively undermining competition and consumer choice.



The penalty was one of the first issued under the DMA, a sweeping regulation targeting the dominance of large tech platforms deemed 'gatekeepers.'



In a statement on Monday, Apple criticized the decision as 'unprecedented' and argued that the Commission is overreaching by imposing 'confusing' and burdensome requirements on how it operates the App Store. 'Our appeal will demonstrate that the Commission's demands are not only unnecessary but also harmful to users and developers,' Apple said, adding that it implemented changes to avoid daily fines.



The Commission confirmed it had received Apple's appeal and would defend its decision in court.



The fine follows years of complaints from companies like Spotify and Epic Games, which argue that Apple's in-app payment policies and fees typically between 15% and 30% stifle competition and limit consumer access to better pricing.



Under the DMA, Apple must allow developers to inform users of alternative purchase options, including links to external websites.



Analysts expect the legal battle to be lengthy and complex, with significant implications for how digital platforms operate in Europe.



