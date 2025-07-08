

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 639.746 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.3 percent and was up from 2.4 percent in May.



Excluding trusts, lending jumped an annual 3.0 percent to 561.432 trillion yen, while lending from trusts climbed 1.3 percent on year to 78.314 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks surged 26.2 percent on year to 5.730 trillion yen, accelerating from 25.7 percent in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2025, overall lending was up 2.5 percent on year.



