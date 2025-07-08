

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is trading notably higher on Tuesday, reversing the losses in the previous session, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with the Nikkei 225 moving well above the 39,700 level, with gains in automakers and technology stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 160.74 points or 0.41 percent at 39,748.42, after touching a high of 39,816.27 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably lower on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Honda is adding almost 1 percent and Toyota is also gaining almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 2 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 1 percent and Tokyo Electron is up almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.2 percent, while Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing almost 1 percent each.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Canon, Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are edging up 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Omron is skyrocketing almost 10 percent, while Furukawa Electric and Sumitomo Electric Industries are soaring more than 6 percent each. M3 is surging more than 4 percent, Fujikura is gaining almost 4 percent and Sumco is adding more than 3 percent, while Mazda Motor, Recruit Holdings, Idemitsu Kosan, SMC, Alps Alpine, BayCurrent and Taiyo Yuden are advancing almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Marui Group is declining almost 4 percent, while Chugai Pharmaceutical and Tokyo Gas are losing almost 3 percent each.



In economic news, overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 639.746 trillion yen. That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.3 percent and was up from 2.4 percent in May. Excluding trusts, lending jumped an annual 3.0 percent to 561.432 trillion yen, while lending from trusts climbed 1.3 percent on year to 78.314 trillion yen. For the second quarter of 2025, overall lending was up 2.5 percent on year.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 146 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, giving back ground after moving sharply higher over the past several sessions. The major averages moved to the downside in early trading and slid more firmly into negative territory as the day progressed.



The major averages ended the day off their worst levels of the day but still notably lower. The Dow tumbled 422.17 points or 0.9 percent to 44,406.36, the Nasdaq slumped 188.59 points or 0.9 percent to 20,412.52 and the S&P 500 slid 49.37 points or 0.8 percent to 6,229.98.



Meanwhile, the major European markets ended the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent.



Crude oil prices edged higher Monday, shrugging off oversupply concerns triggered by OPEC's decision to accelerate its production increase starting in August. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery rose $0.93 to settle at $67.93 per barrel.



