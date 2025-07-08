Fluence Chosen for 300 MW / 600 MWh Wellington Battery Energy Storage System for AMPYR Australia

The project will include the full suite of Fluence's innovative storage products, including Gridstack, a 20-year service contract, Mosaic bidding software, and Nispera asset performance management software

SYDNEY, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, services, and asset optimization software, today announced that the company has been selected by AMPYR Australia (AMPYR) for the 300 MW / 600 MWh Wellington Stage 1 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Wellington, New South Wales, Australia. AMPYR has contracted Fluence for construction of this project and a 20-year service and maintenance contract. The project will also be powered by Fluence's Mosaic bidding software and Nispera asset performance management software.

The Wellington Stage 1 BESS is AMPYR's first grid-scale battery energy storage system to reach financial close in Australia. This project is scheduled to be energised in 2026, signaling a significant step towards bolstering Australia's renewable energy capacity and grid stability.

Wellington Stage 1 will use Fluence's Gridstackgrid-scale energy storage product, underpinned by Fluence's multi-generational technology platform. The system will be optimized by Mosaic, Fluence's intelligent, AI-powered bidding software, designed to enhance the efficiency and profitability of BESS in the National Electricity Market (NEM) and Nispera, Fluence's next generation asset performance management software. Mosaic will be used to manage AMPYR's virtual tolling contract, which will allow AMPYR to nominate when the battery should charge or discharge, to maximize performance.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with AMPYR on the Wellington Stage 1 BESS project, marking another step forward in strengthening Australia's transition to a more sustainable energy future," said Jan Teichmann, SVP & President, APAC. "We believe the full suite of Fluence's innovative storage products and operational services will allow AMPYR to extract the most value out of the Wellington BESS once operational. Fluence has a strong track record of delivering BESS projects in Australia, and our established team is dedicated to ensuring the Wellington BESS will create a more resilient grid for Australia."

"The Wellington Stage 1 grid-scale battery represents a significant contribution to growing Australia's renewable energy capacity and strengthening its grid stability. Our partnership with Fluence will enable the delivery of competitively priced, reliable renewable energy to major Australian electricity users. This project is a crucial first step in our commitment to delivering 6,000 MWh of operational BESS by 2030, directly addressing the growing need for grid-scale batteries and accelerating Australia's transition to a reliable, affordable, and renewable energy future," said AMPYR Australia CEO Alex Wonhas.

Fluence has a strong track record in Australia, with four battery energy storage systems currently in operation, another two entering operations in the next few months, and several BESS projects under construction.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedInor X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

About AMPYR Australia

AMPYR is a new independent power provider in Australia with global backing from AMPYR Global and AGP. AMPYR's grid-scale battery projects offer innovative energy solutions, which are built from the ground up with customers in mind, to power Australia's future industries. AMPYR's energy solutions empower Australia's future industries like hyperscale datacentres to decarbonise reliably and cost-effectively. AMPYR is on track to deliver 6,000 MWh of grid-scale battery storage in strategic grid locations by 2030, providing up to 20% of Australia's future battery storage demand.?

AMPYR is part of AMPYR Global, which has over 13 GW of assets under development, and is backed by AGP, an independent global investor and asset manager that finances, develops and operates sustainable real assets across energy transition, digital transition and real estate.

For more information, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated operational performance of this project, anticipated timeline of the project, operational performance of Mosaic and Nispera and impact on AMPYR, impact of the project on grid resiliency in Australia, and other beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, impacts to Wellington Stage 1 BESS from geopolitical instability, extreme weather, and/or changes in Australia's regulatory regime and energy goals relating to renewables and energy storage, failure to achieve the anticipated benefits and operational performance from the Wellington Stage 1 Bess project, and such factors set forth under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 29, 2024, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Media Contact

Chaanah Crichton, Head of Marketing, APAC

Email: Chaanah.crichton@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +61426584943

Analyst Contact

Lexington May, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Email: investorrelations@fluenceenergy.com

Phone: +1 (713) 909-5629

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd5c9552-e94f-4e26-bd41-4252949b76b5