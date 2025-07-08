Lobe Sciences Ltd.: Lobe Sciences Announces Validation of European Unitary Patent for DHA-Based Composition for Sickle Cell Disease

European Unitary Patent EP4117446 Validated - Lobe Sciences secures patent protection in 17 EU member states for its DHA and egg yolk-based composition designed to manage Sickle Cell Disease.

Covers Altemia(R) Medical Food Formula - The patented composition underpins Altemia(R), a physician-supervised medical food formulated to address long-chain fatty acid deficiencies common in SCD patients.

Supports Global Expansion Strategy - Validation strengthens Lobe's IP portfolio and enables broader commercialization of Altemia(R) across key European markets.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE), (OTCQB:LOBEF), (FWB:LOBE.F), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative treatments for underserved diseases, today announced that the European Patent Office has officially validated the company's European Patent EP4117446 as a Unitary Patent.

Titled "A Composition Comprising Docosahexaenoic Acid… for Sickle Cell Disease Treatment," the patent covers novel formulations combining DHA and ingredients specifically designed to address fatty acid deficiencies and related complications in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

This Unitary Patent provides Lobe Sciences with intellectual property protection across 17 European Union member states, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania (from September 1, 2024), Sweden, and Slovenia.

The validation marks a significant milestone in Lobe's efforts to broaden the global footprint of Altemia® Medical Food, which is based on this composition. Altemia is a first-in-class emulsified oral formulation developed to restore red blood cell membrane integrity in patients with SCD. The formula leverages DHA and natural emulsifiers to improve bioavailability and effectiveness in managing long-chain fatty acid deficiencies-a hallmark of SCD pathology.

"With this Unitary Patent in place, we are better positioned to protect and expand the reach of our proprietary SCD treatment technology throughout Europe," said Dr. Fred D. Sancilio, CEO of Lobe Sciences. "This is an important step as we continue our mission to deliver nutritional and therapeutic innovations for patients with rare and neglected diseases."

About Lobe Sciences - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(FWB:LOBE.F) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare and underserved conditions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Altemia, Inc., and its majority-owned subsidiary, Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lobe is advancing a patented lipid-based platform for treating Sickle Cell Disease and a novel oral analog of psilocin-Conjugated Psilocin-targeted at Chronic Cluster Headache and other neurological disorders. These programs address significant unmet medical needs with the potential to improve outcomes in both hematologic and neuropsychiatric patient populations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation: the Company's intention to raise funds for clinical trials, the innovativeness of Conjugated PsilocinTM. the anticipated focus and timing or efficiency of the Company's research and development activities; the potential for the Company's products to meet unmet medical needs, the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the intended development plans for Cynaptec, the intention of Lobe Sciences to provide certain services to Cynaptec, the potential exercise of the option and intended use of proceeds therefrom and the potential ability to raise funds for clinical development are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, among other things, that: the Company's planned activities will be able to create shareholder value and address serious unmet medical needs; the Company will continue to pursue its planned research and development activities, and that the Company will be able to raise funds among others. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that: the Company's planned activities will be unable to create shareholder value or address the targeted unmet medical needs; the Company is unable to obtain the desired results from its current research and development activities; and the Company is unable to raise funds or to do so on the timelines anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

