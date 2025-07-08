

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - GE Aerospace (GE) announced that it has reached a multi-year service agreement with China Airlines that covers the maintenance, repair, and overhaul or MRO of GE9X engines for the airline's 14 new Boeing 777X aircraft.



The Taiwan-based carrier has been a GE Aerospace customer since 1999 with its first purchase of GE CF6-80C2 powered Boeing 747-400 aircraft. China Airlines had signed service deals with GE Aerospace for GE90 and GEnx to provide services for its B777-300ER and B787 fleet.



GE noted that its GE9X engine is the world's most powerful commercial aircraft engine and the most fuel-efficient engine in its class. The engines are available exclusively on the Boeing 777X family of 777-9 and 777-8F aircraft. It offers 10 percent better specific fuel consumption than its predecessor, the GE90-115B.



The GE9X engine, like all GE Aerospace commercial engines, can operate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel or SAF blends.



Russell Stokes, President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace, said, 'We are grateful that China Airlines selected GE Aerospace to service its new GE9X engines and for continuing to place their trust in our products and services. We will continue to work closely with them to support the GE9X's entry into service and smooth operation of their 777X fleet.'



