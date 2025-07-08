Anzeige
WKN: A3DNF2 | ISIN: AU0000223505 | Ticker-Symbol: TG50
München
07.07.25 | 08:20
0,001 Euro
-50,00 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
LANTHANEIN RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
LANTHANEIN RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
0,0010,00308:36
Firmen im Artikel
AEDAS HOMES
AEDAS HOMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEDAS HOMES SA25,2500,00 %
ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII AS ADR0,6150,00 %
LANTHANEIN RESOURCES LTD0,001-50,00 %
MAST ENERGY DEVELOPMENTS PLC0,0070,00 %
OPTIMA BANK SA21,050+5,57 %
TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC0,099+0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.