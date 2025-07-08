

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade data from Germany and France are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's foreign trade data for May. Exports are forecast to remain flat in May after falling 1.7 percent in April. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 18.1 billion compared to April's EUR 14.6 billion surplus.



At 2.30 am ET, inflation data for June is due from Hungary. In May, inflation had climbed to 4.4 percent from 4.2 percent in April.



At 2.45 am ET, France's customs office publishes foreign trade data for May. Economists forecast the trade deficit to narrow to EUR 7.7 billion from EUR 8.0 billion in the previous month.



In the meantime, current account data is due from France.



At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Austria is slated to issue foreign trade figures for April.



