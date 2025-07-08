KBC Groep: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)





Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 3 July 2025, which states that BlackRock has a stake of 4.12% in KBC Group (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments). The reason for the update is a change in the structure of the BlackRock group**.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): "acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer"

Notification(s) by: BlackRock, Inc.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed / notification is updated: 1 July 2025.

Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply. The reason for this notification is not the crossing of a threshold, but a change in the structure of the BlackRock group*.

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 544 151

Notified details: see annex.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).

** "As a result of the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, there has been a change to BlackRock's group structure. Upon the close of the transaction, BlackRock, Inc. contributed all of its equity interests in BlackRock Finance, Inc. and Global Infrastructure Management, LLC to BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company"

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com

Katleen Dewaele, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be









Attachment