

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 95.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 94.92.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6558 and 1.7917 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6506 and 1.8039, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie jumped to 5-day highs of 0.8944 and 1.0876 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8891 and 1.0831, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



