

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 6-month high of 88.07 against the yen and a 4-day high of 1.9469 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 87.64 and 1.9537, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.6036 from Monday's closing value of 0.6008.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.91 against the euro and 0.61 against the greenback.



