

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Students issued an update on current trading and quarterly property valuations for the Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund and the London Student Accommodation Joint Venture as at 30 June 2025. Unite Students reiterated fiscal 2025 guidance for adjusted EPRA EPS of 47.5-48.25 pence. The Group said sales to date support rental growth of 4-5% for the 2025/26 academic year and it continues to target occupancy of 97-98%.



Joe Lister, Unite Students CEO, said: 'Student numbers are expected to increase for the 2025/26 academic year due to a growing UK 18-year-old population and improving trends in international student recruitment. Sales momentum has picked up in recent weeks, in-line with our expectations for a later sales cycle, and we continue to target occupancy of at least 97%.'



