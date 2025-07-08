

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a record low of 183.59 against the Swiss franc, nearly a 1-year low of 171.81 against the euro and more than a 8-month low of 199.48 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 183.00, 171.22 and 198.75, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to more than 2-week lows of 146.45 and 107.19 from Monday's closing quotes of 145.88 and 106.76, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 184.00 against the franc, 173.00 against the euro, 201.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the greenback and 108.00 against the loonie.



