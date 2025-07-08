

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved less-than-expected in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to a 3-month high of 45.0 in June from 44.4 in May. The expected score was 45.2.



However, any score below 50 indicates pessimism.



Household-related activities rose by 0.3 points to 44.4, and the corporate activity-related measures climbed by 1.9 points to 46.1, largely driven by the growth in the non-manufacturing sector.



The outlook index that signals future activity also improved to 45.9 from 44.8 in the previous month, as household activity-related conditions strengthened.



