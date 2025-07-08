Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Confirms Two Prospective Copper Zones and Identifies Large Magnetic Anomaly as Daily Drilling Continues

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide the latest update regarding its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 6,829-hectare (~16,875 acre) flagship Star Project in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia.

While the Company's drilling campaign continues expanding and deepening and strengthening the known elevated grade copper discovery at Star Main, exciting exploration results have been unearthed at Star North, Star East and Star West. Soil and rock samples collected at Star North and East provide a clear demonstration of intrusive and porphyritic mineralization that aligns with elevated soil sample anomalies and Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability signatures. Star West soil samples provide a high proportion of 90th percentile soil anomalies. Combined, Star North, East and West are prime additional targets to the already-discovered, Star Main porphyry asset.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones comments, "Concurrent to our drill campaign, the field crew has been advancing prospecting, mapping, and sampling at two localized targets previously identified as Star North and Star East. The preliminary results are compelling, and we aim to investigate them at depth as soon as possible. Intriguingly, a new target identified as Star West presents a large magnetic anomaly quite close to our field camp and given its relatively easy access has been prioritized for further study as part of the current campaign. So far, the scope and quality of the data continues to increase the probability of defining what we believe may be a large-scale copper-gold system. Every day provides us with new and exciting data and the enthusiasm across the entire team is palpable."

Drillhole B (S-051) completed,andC (S-052) underway

S-051 confirms continued elevated supergene copper oxide mineralization near surface, with strong potassic alteration zones dominating to the end of hole at 539m deep. Vein hosted and disseminated copper mineralization continues beneath the supergene cap, extending the copper footprint down-dip and along strike from S-050, significantly strengthening the case for a large, high-grade porphyry copper-gold center at Star Main. Drillhole C (S-052)targets an intersection identified previously in hole S-037*, which provided 142 meters grading 0.43% Cu (copper). Deeper intercepts aim to test for structurally controlled gold enrichment, where prior results returned a composite grade of 12 meters at 2.33 g/t Au (gold) from 608-620 meters near the bottom of hole S-037*.

Geology Sampling

Upon commencement of activity at the Star Project, field crews initiated a sampling program of the Star North and Star East targets.

A total of 114 rocks and 30 soil samples were collected at Star North and 59 rock samples at Star East.

Preliminary XRF analysis was undertaken onsite with prospective samples prepared and shipped to the lab.

The geologists followed up on historic soil anomalies coincident with IP chargeability highs, identifying and mapping several well mineralized intrusive and porphyritic samples.

Star North / Star East

Received soil assays and rock portable XRF data confirm Cu (copper) anomalies within two zones, both with a roughly SW-NE orientation (see Figure 1). Remaining assays for Star North Rocks (118) and Star East Rock (59) are anticipated shortly.

Figure 1: Note: X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis, a technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials can be qualitative, indicating which elements are present, or quantitative, providing the amounts of each element. Portable XRF data is highly susceptible to erroneous variability due to the limited sample zone.

--Star Copper 2025

Star West

An additional target area was identified close to camp with a high proportion of 90th percentile soils from a 2013 study. This cluster is within and along the contact of a mapped quartz monzodiorite diorite (QMD) intrusive but has yet to be sampled. Field crews have completed soils extensions to the northwest and southwest and will complete trenching, mapping, and rock sampling in the coming days (see figures 2 and 3).

Figure 2: Star West target area contains 26% of all 90th percentile copper (Cu)

in soil samples from 2013 survey. - Star Copper 2025

Figure 3: 2D slicelooking NNE showing a large magnetic anomalybelow Star West which has yet to be sampled. - Star Copper 2025

Campaign Strategy

As described in the June 10th, 2025 news release, the fully funded 2025 campaign is focused on expanding the existing discovery at Star Main, in addition to enhanced exploration at the multiple targets within the Star Project. The Company has targeted the Star Main, Star North, Star East and Star West prospects. Drilling is targeting (i) the near-surface oxide zones, (ii) deep porphyry-style mineralization, and (iii) structures associated with the "Star Fault" and "Dick Creek Fault" with up to 4,000 meters of drilling. The Star Main discovery contains an extensive, near-surface, supergene zone, and the current campaign (see May 27, 2025 news release) was designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified from over $10 million in prior drilling and exploration programs.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an advisor to the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

*See Star Copper Corp. - Technical Report on the Star Project (2025) - pages 75, 76 and 86

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~



Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTC: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-confirms-two-prospective-copper-zones-and-identifies-large-magnetic-a-1046388