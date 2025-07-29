Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Gains Confidence for Robust Porphyry System at Depth Across Star Deposit in Golden Triangle Region

Completion of Hole C marks deepest drilled depth to-date

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to summarize the latest activity at the ongoing drill program at its flagship Star Project located within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Recognized as one of the most geologically endowed regions in the province, this fully funded campaign is focused on expanding the existing discovery across the Star Project.

Company CEO Darryl Jones notes, "Our exploration team have advised us that together with results from Hole A (S-050), and copper-gold grades in historic holes (e.g., S-037), that the recently completed Hole C builds confidence in the continuity of copper mineralization at depth and supports the presence of a robust porphyry Cu (±Au) system across the broader deposit."

The 2025 drill campaign has been designed to test both the lateral and vertical continuity of mineralized zones previously identified from over $10 million in prior drilling and exploration campaigns. Drilling encompasses targets identified as near-surface oxide zones, deep porphyry-style mineralization, and structures associated with the "Star Fault" and "Dick Creek Fault." The Company is investigating beyond previously drilled depths and is nearing the midway point of up to 4,000 meters of drilling across six primary drill holes (Holes A-F) with holes A, B and C now complete with select samples regularly being prepped and transported for assaying.

The Company has recently completed the drilling of Hole C (S-052) which was positioned ~100 metres north of Hole A (S-050), and 50 metres north of Hole B (S-051) to step out and verify copper continuity in the near-surface quartz monzodiorite. The hole further tested the Star Fault (~275m) and deeper high-grade gold intervals intersected in historic hole S-037 (12m @2.33g/t at 650m - 339712mE 6458422mN 000/-90).

From surface to 70m, the hole remains largely within quartz monzodiorite, where pervasive oxidation and malachite-azurite coatings overprinting chalcopyrite forming a supergene zone similar to that seen in S-050. Below the oxide cap, primary chalcopyrite mineralization occurs as disseminations and within quartz-sulphide veinlets, with elevated chalcopyrite percentages up to 1% associated with potassic (K-feldspar) alteration halos and localized vein-breccia zones (See Figure 1).

Figure 1-Hole C (S-052) at 34.9m. Star Copper 2025

The Star Fault was intersected from 255-276m, where gouge/clay-rich fault material influences structural control on mineralization. From ~350-550m, additional chalcopyrite mineralization was discontinuously encountered in association with strong silicification and brecciation within an alternating sequence of lithic tuff, cherty laminated sediments, and intrusive porphyry units.

Hole C (S-052) represents the deepest drillhole to date on the Star property, reaching a total depth of 674m in a plagioclase phyric andesite (See Figure 2).

Figure 2-Hole C (S-052) at 420.18m. Star Copper 2025

Overall, Hole C (S-052) confirms consistent chalcopyrite mineralization within the quartz monzodiorite phase above the Star fault, extends the northern supergene copper footprint, and strengthens the link between potassic alteration, fault architecture, and elevated chalcopyrite tenor at Star Main.

Table 1 - Star 2025 Collar Table UTM 9N

Hole_ID UTM_E UTM_N ELEV_M AZIMUTH DIP Depth S_050 339834 6458308 1124 270 -85 101 S_051 339770 6458307 1120 235 -85 539 S_052 339850 6458406 1153 240 -83 674

"We have 3 more holes to go while our surface fieldwork remains ongoing," notes Company CEO Jones. The overall work-to-date continues to build increasing certainty for a significant deposit at Star. As assay results are provided in the coming weeks, we look forward to advancing towards our goal for a regulatory compliant valuation of the entire project. Continued drilling in upcoming campaigns is now possible through our recently extended Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) exploration permits which allow for up to 200 holes, 5km of roads, and continued trenching and surface work across the property. The net result of all this effort should positively impact the Company's ability to source future capital to continue building shareholder value at this exciting project."

Marketing Update

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it entered into an updated consulting services agreement dated effective as of June 28, 2025, with Upswitch Media Corp. ("Upswitch") to provide the Company with certain marketing and investor relations services to expand awareness of the Company's business and to communicate with the investment community.

The services may include, among other things, engaging copywriters, designing ad content and campaigns promoting the Company, providing translation services, onboarding ad campaigns with publishers, tracking, organizing and executing the services through testing and analytic studies. The services will be provided and disseminated through a variety of news and investment community on-line communications channels and may further include print publications where applicable. Upswitch will commence providing the services immediately for an initial term of 30 days. In consideration of the services, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Upswitch an aggregate fee of $500,000.

Jeff Gillis, the principal of Upswitch, is located at 2709B 43rd Ave., Suite 1013, in the city of Vernon in the province of British Columbia and will act as primary representative and service coordinator. Mr. Gillis may be contacted at 1-604-373-5875 and info@upswitchmedia.com. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Upswitch and Mr. Gillis do not currently own securities in the capital of the Company

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

