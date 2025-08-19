Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Nears Completion of Phase 1 Drilling at Star Project with Strong Structural and Mineralization Insights

Company confirms and extends supergene zone on surface to 250m x 300m down to 100m

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to report the completion of Hole E (S-054A) and progress on the final Phase 1 drill Hole F (S-055), at its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia. Phase 1 drilling comprised six drill holes which have successfully expanded the known mineralized supergene footprint while refining geological and structural controls on copper mineralization.

Hole E: Structural Zoning Confirmed in Chargeability High

Hole S-054A was collared at the eastern margin of the Star Main system to test a coincident magnetic and IP chargeability high, with the objective of confirming mineralization continuity from historical hole S-025. The hole intersected a sequence of Late Triassic Stuhini Group volcanic and epiclastic rocks, overprinted by phyllic alteration with local potassic zones.

Chalcopyrite mineralization was observed primarily as fine disseminations and in quartz-sulphide veinlets, often accompanied by pyrite. Multiple fault zones and breccias intersected throughout the hole helped map the structural framework guiding mineralization. The hole achieved its objective of clarifying alteration zonation and mineral controls across the geophysical anomaly, offering critical guidance for future step-out drilling.

For added clarity, supergene enrichment, also known as secondary enrichment, is a geological process where valuable metals are concentrated near the Earth's surface, enhancing the grade of existing mineralized deposits. Chalcopyrite mineralization refers to the occurrence of chalcopyrite, a copper iron sulfide mineral (CuFeS2), within various geological formations and mineralized deposits.

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "With the confirmation and extension of the supergene zone we continue to develop an increasingly clear picture of a very exciting near-surface supergene copper zone rarely seen in these parts. Our 2025 phase 1 drill campaign was focused on testing and confirming the evidence to our satisfaction. As a result, we are excited to move forward with identifying the high-grade extension and then pushing to build out the Star target at depth along with new exploration at the proximal Star North and Copper Creek targets."

Hole F: Advancing Through Oxide and Hypogene Copper Zones

The drilling at the sixth and final hole of the Phase 1 program, Hole F (S-055), is currently underway having reached a depth of 188m and is designed to test the southern margin of the previously identified IP anomaly. Located near historic holes S-017 and S-019, which intersected near-surface supergene copper, Hole F is targeting mineralized quartz monzodiorite (QMD) and probing deeper into a magnetic high.

Early observations confirm malachite and azurite in the oxide zone, while deeper sections are expected to intersect hypogene copper mineralization. Since hypogene mineralization involves ascending fluids from deep within the Earth, this hole is intended to test the extent of the copper footprint to the south and refine the understanding of vertical and lateral mineral zonation.

Phase 1 Program Highlights and Next Steps

Upon the completion of Hole F (S-055), Star Copper's Phase 1 six-hole drill program has successfully accomplished several important tasks which include:

Confirmation of copper mineralization in multiple intrusive phases,

Refined structural and alteration models, including potassic halos and supergene enrichment,

Expanded the supergene mineralized footprint at the Star Main zone up to 250m x 300m.

The technical team is now incorporating these results into a refined 3D model to guide a follow-up Phase 2 drill program slated for the fall season of 2025. This next phase will prioritize step-outs into newly defined targets and further test structural and geochemical continuity across the broader Star property.

Hole_ID UTM_E UTM_N ELEV_M AZIMUTH DIP Depth S_050 339834 6458308 1124 270 -85 101 S_051 339770 6458307 1120 235 -85 539 S_052 339850 6458406 1153 240 -83 674 S-053B 339722 6458209 1084 260 -83 184 S-54A 339990 6458291 1121 270 -85 413 S-55 6458119 339791 104 270 -85 188

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF) (FWB: SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its British Columbian flagship Star Project where significant exploration work including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets,diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

