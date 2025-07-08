Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Becomes Official Name Sponsor of BK Dukes Basketball Team

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX), a vertically integrated climate solutions company, has signed a multi-year agreement to become the official name sponsor of BK Dukes, one of Austria's top professional basketball teams. Effective immediately, the team will compete as the BK Karbon-X Dukes.

This partnership brings together two high-performance organizations committed to community, innovation, and progress chon and off the court. Fresh off their 2024-2025 Austrian Cup Title win, the BK Dukes are working with Karbon-X to integrate measurable sustainability initiatives throughout the organization. This includes annual emissions reporting, offsetting all team and venue Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and incorporating an emissions offset fee into every ticket purchase to address fan-related impacts. Together, they are building a model of leadership that extends far beyond the scoreboard.

"This partnership represents what climate action should look like: visible, energizing, and engaging," said Matt Kauffman, EVP Sports & Entertainment at Karbon-X. "By sponsoring the Dukes, we're showing that environmental leadership can be bold, competitive, and built into the fabric of modern culture and sport."

The BK Karbon-X Dukes will debut their partnership in the upcoming 2025-2026 season, with joint initiatives launching throughout the year. The partnership builds on Karbon-X's broader strategy to embed climate solutions into mainstream platforms across Europe and North America.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX: KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company and emissions mitigation provider. The company manages the full carbon credit lifecycle, including project origination, emissions quantification, third-party validation, credit issuance, and market distribution.

Karbon-X operates across multiple regions and sectors, supporting both compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Its services include emissions data analysis, regulatory alignment, credit commercialization, and digital infrastructure for tracking and reporting.

Karbon-X operates with a focus on transparency and co-benefit delivery, ensuring adherence to recognized international standards and accredited verification bodies.

About BK Dukes

BK Dukes is a leading Austrian basketball club based in Klosterneuburg, Austria. Known for its competitive legacy and strong fan community, the club is committed to athletic excellence and to driving positive impact within the region.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP Marketing, Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

+1 (403) 852-5887

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/karbon-x-becomes-official-name-sponsor-of-bk-dukes-basketball-team-1046524