Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Positioned for Rising LFP Demand, Aligned with Energy Strategies & Supporting Critical Mineral Localization Efforts Worldwide

BNEF projects global demand for LFP CAM in regions outside China to grow 5x by 2035.

Nano One aligned with global leaders on critical mineral processing and energy infrastructure investment to prioritize resilient, localized supply chains.

IEA names Nano One an LFP innovator in 2025 Outlook, citing China's grip on iron-sulphate inputs and rising urgency to diversify supply chains.

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One"), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials (CAM), affirms its strategic vision and market potential for easy-to-permit, rapidly scalable, and localized production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) CAM.

"There is tremendous market opportunity in LFP," stated Mr. Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One, in a recent video interview1, "and the key to capturing market share lies in process innovation. We purpose-built our One-Pot Process to simplify production and address the very issues the world is now trying to solve-cost, supply chain bottlenecks, permitting, localization, and scale. One-Pot eliminates wastewater and dependence on China's iron sulphate, laying a sustainable foundation for easy-to-permit LFP plants that could unlock industrial growth potential in the West. We have vertically integrated precursor and cathode production to position Nano One competitively on the world stage and our design-one-build-many licensing strategy is intended to drive widescale adoption, economies of scale, and much needed supply chain diversification."

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance's (BNEF) 2024 CAM market report2, global CAM demand is projected to reach 5.9 TWh by 2035. LFP CAM is expected to capture 52% of market share-a threefold increase over BNEF's 2021 projections3. Although China currently holds ~95% of global LFP production capacity, demand in the rest of the world (RoW) is expected to more than double that of China by 2035.

RoW demand for LFP is projected to grow fivefold, driven primarily by electric vehicles (EV) and battery energy storage systems (BESS). At the same time, governments are streamlining policies to incentivize localization of supply chains and investment in critical mineral refining and processing to meet projected growth.

Under Canada's 2025 G7 presidency, leaders adopted the Global Critical Minerals Action Plan4, pledging to "catalyze public and private investment in minerals, including through innovation and licensing" and to build "responsible critical mineral processing" capacity across jurisdictions. The plan also emphasized "defense, clean energy, and digital technologies" as key sectors shaping demand and strategic priorities. At the 2025 Canada-EU Summit5, both parties signed joint commitments to co-invest in critical mineral infrastructure, with an emphasis on defence and AI infrastructure localization to enhance resilience and reduce strategic dependencies. Canada also reaffirmed its pledge to meet NATO's new 5% of GDP defence spending target by 2035.

These coordinated efforts reflect a growing consensus: building a competitive and resilient battery supply chain will require process innovation, coordinated investment, and speed of execution to reduce dependencies that make the world vulnerable to market volatility and global disruption. The International Energy Agency's Global Critical Minerals Outlook 20256 echoed this, naming Nano One among a select group of companies developing "alternative methods of producing LFP" to "reduce dependency on Chinese supply chains."

The IEA Outlook also highlighted that "iron sulphate is a by-product of titanium dioxide production where China is the leading producer. As a result, key material inputs are available in China at very low cost, which is difficult to replicate in other parts of the world. China supplies 95% of high-purity manganese sulphate and 75% of battery-grade PPA (purified phosphoric acid) and securing these materials from alternative sources is currently challenging and often comes at a higher cost. These cost premiums will remain unless there are significant efforts to build diversified supply sources for these materials."

"We are honoured to be shortlisted by the IEA as an LFP innovator," said Mr. Blondal, "and we are encouraged by their recognition of the very same supply challenges that we are aiming to address. We are working closely with governments and our clients to de-bottleneck, de-risk and re-patriate the LFP supply chain, to fortify our energy security, and to add shareholder value. Thanks to the most experienced LFP production team and the only manufacturing facility outside of Asia, we are currently sampling, demonstrating, and collaborating with partners in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific.We are targeting first commercial license agreements to address the imminent need for localized battery materials in the global energy transition by offering a viable, proven solution."

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is helping to drive energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Scalability is proven and being demonstrated at Nano One's LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) pilot production plant in Québec-leveraging the only facility and expertise of its kind outside of Asia. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions world-wide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca



