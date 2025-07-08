

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in June to the lowest level in just over a year, flash figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in June, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in May. That was in line with the flash data published on July 1.



Further, this was the lowest inflation since May 2024, when prices had risen 2.7 percent.



The annual price growth of alcoholic beverages and tobacco softened sharply to 5.3 percent from 19.0 percent in May due to the impact of recent excise duties on tobacco.



Clothing and footwear prices were 1.1 percent cheaper compared to last year, while inflation based on food products rose slightly to 4.4 percent from 4.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation also slowed somewhat to 2.8 percent in June from 2.9 percent a month ago, as estimated.



Separate official data showed that the annual household consumption growth accelerated to 1.1 percent in May from 0.3 percent a month ago.



