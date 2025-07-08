Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880883 | ISIN: US5529531015 | Ticker-Symbol: MGG
Tradegate
08.07.25 | 09:31
31,380 Euro
-0,73 % -0,230
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,47531,78510:35
31,47531,78510:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 09:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc and LeoVegas Group sign Turnkey Sportsbook extension and new Odds Feed+ agreement

Turnkey Sportsbook partnership extended until end of 2027 as LeoVegas Group continues gradual migration to in-house sportsbook, which now has access to Kambi's premium Odds Feed+ solution

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, and LeoVegas Group ("LeoVegas") have signed a multi-year Turnkey Sportsbook partnership extension, alongside a new agreement for Kambi's cutting-edge Odds Feed+ product.

The Turnkey Sportsbook partnership will now run for an additional two years, through to the end of 2027, during which time LeoVegas will continue its migration to its proprietary sportsbook platform. In addition, LeoVegas and its stable of brands - LeoVegas, BetMGM, BetUK and expekt - has secured access to Kambi's Odds Feed+, the industry's premium odds feed solution. LeoVegas can now complement its in-house offering by selecting from Kambi's full library of traded odds, which are delivered via a single API.

The Odds Feed+ agreement is set to run beyond 2027, enabling Kambi and LeoVegas to continue to build upon a partnership first formed in 2016.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "Our valued partnership with LeoVegas dates back almost 10 years and we are proud of the success we have achieved together. While we look forward to another two years of Turnkey provision, it speaks to the quality of our trading capabilities that LeoVegas also secured access to our Odds Feed+ solution, taking our partnership into a new phase."

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof
SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability
Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com
Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft
Head of PR & Communications
andy.roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.