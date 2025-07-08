Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc and LeoVegas Group sign Turnkey Sportsbook extension and new Odds Feed+ agreement

Turnkey Sportsbook partnership extended until end of 2027 as LeoVegas Group continues gradual migration to in-house sportsbook, which now has access to Kambi's premium Odds Feed+ solution

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, and LeoVegas Group ("LeoVegas") have signed a multi-year Turnkey Sportsbook partnership extension, alongside a new agreement for Kambi's cutting-edge Odds Feed+ product.



The Turnkey Sportsbook partnership will now run for an additional two years, through to the end of 2027, during which time LeoVegas will continue its migration to its proprietary sportsbook platform. In addition, LeoVegas and its stable of brands - LeoVegas, BetMGM, BetUK and expekt - has secured access to Kambi's Odds Feed+, the industry's premium odds feed solution. LeoVegas can now complement its in-house offering by selecting from Kambi's full library of traded odds, which are delivered via a single API.



The Odds Feed+ agreement is set to run beyond 2027, enabling Kambi and LeoVegas to continue to build upon a partnership first formed in 2016.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "Our valued partnership with LeoVegas dates back almost 10 years and we are proud of the success we have achieved together. While we look forward to another two years of Turnkey provision, it speaks to the quality of our trading capabilities that LeoVegas also secured access to our Odds Feed+ solution, taking our partnership into a new phase."

