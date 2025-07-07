Icelandair Group hf.: Sylvía Kristín Ólafsdóttir resigns as Chief Operating Officer

Sylvía Kristín Ólafsdóttir has decided to resign as Chief Operating Officer of Icelandair. Sylvia was appointed Chief Operating Officer in August 2023 after rejoining the Company as Chief Customer Officer in 2022. She first joined Icelandair in 2018. Sylvía will continue in her role over the next months and assist with the handover of responsibilities and projects.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO Icelandair:

"I would like to thank Sylvia for her great contribution to Icelandair over the past years. Under her leadership, great success has been achieved in many areas within Operations which is for example reflected in successful introduction of Airbus into the fleet, positive unit cost developments and outstanding on-time performance. We will miss Sylvía on our team and I wish her all the best in her next endeavors."

Sylvía Kristín Ólafsdóttir, Chief Operating Officer:

"The past years at Icelandair have been eventful, challenging and yet very enjoyable. Some of the highlights have been working with a great team on the introduction of the Airbus aircraft into the fleet as well as digital developments within Operations that have resulted in increased efficiency. I am thankful for the opportunities I have had within the Company, the experience and for my colleagues. I will miss them and Icelandair and wish them great success in the future."

Contact information

Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

