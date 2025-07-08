Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2025 10:00 Uhr
OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Appoints Tuulikki Lindmark as Head of CMC in Phase 3 Sponsor Team

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company") announces today that the sponsor team for the phase 3 project with BupiZenge is strengthened by the addition of Tuulikki Lindmark, who joins the Company as responsible for Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC).

OncoZenge is pleased to welcome Tuulikki Lindmark, with RegSmart Life Science, as CMC responsible for the phase 3 program. In this role, she will lead the collaboration with the CDMO, in preparation for start of production and the regulatory application for the phase 3 study of BupiZenge.

Tuulikki Lindmark brings extensive experience in pharmaceutical development and research, with several years as a consultant, specialist, and manager of CMC and drug development at companies such as Disruptive Pharma, Attgeno, Semcon Medical Life Science, Biovitrum, and others. Between 2016 and 2021, she served as a board member of Sveriges Farmaceuter, and she holds a PhD from Uppsala University.


BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.

For additional information, please contact:
Stian Kildal, CEO, mobile: +46 76 115 3797, e-mail: stian.kildal@oncozenge.se

Certified Adviser
OncoZenge's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

OncoZenge AB
Gustavslundsvägen 34, 167 51 Stockholm, Sweden

About this release
The information in this release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:00 CEST on July 8, 2025.

About OncoZenge
OncoZenge is dedicated to developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options fall short, often due to insufficient pain relief or significant side effects. BupiZenge is a novel oral lozenge formulation of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic with decades of clinical experience. The lead indication for BupiZenge is oral pain caused by oral mucositis, an inflammatory condition affecting millions of cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to severe physical and psychological distress, representing a significant unmet medical need for an effective, opioid-sparing treatment. In Phase 2 trials, BupiZenge demonstrated substantially better pain relief compared to the standard of care.

OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
