OncoZenge AB: OncoZenge Appoints Tuulikki Lindmark as Head of CMC in Phase 3 Sponsor Team

OncoZenge AB (publ) ("OncoZenge" or "the Company") announces today that the sponsor team for the phase 3 project with BupiZenge is strengthened by the addition of Tuulikki Lindmark, who joins the Company as responsible for Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC).

OncoZenge is pleased to welcome Tuulikki Lindmark, with RegSmart Life Science, as CMC responsible for the phase 3 program. In this role, she will lead the collaboration with the CDMO, in preparation for start of production and the regulatory application for the phase 3 study of BupiZenge.

Tuulikki Lindmark brings extensive experience in pharmaceutical development and research, with several years as a consultant, specialist, and manager of CMC and drug development at companies such as Disruptive Pharma, Attgeno, Semcon Medical Life Science, Biovitrum, and others. Between 2016 and 2021, she served as a board member of Sveriges Farmaceuter, and she holds a PhD from Uppsala University.



BupiZenge - Potential to be the leading treatment for oral pain.



About OncoZenge

OncoZenge is dedicated to developing an innovative, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for oral pain in conditions where current options fall short, often due to insufficient pain relief or significant side effects. BupiZenge is a novel oral lozenge formulation of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic with decades of clinical experience. The lead indication for BupiZenge is oral pain caused by oral mucositis, an inflammatory condition affecting millions of cancer patients. Oral mucositis leads to severe physical and psychological distress, representing a significant unmet medical need for an effective, opioid-sparing treatment. In Phase 2 trials, BupiZenge demonstrated substantially better pain relief compared to the standard of care.

OncoZenge is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is publicly traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker ONCOZ.