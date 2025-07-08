

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation increased in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in June, faster than May's 3.4 percent.



Prices for consumer goods grew by 2.7 percent, and those for services surged by 5.9 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 5.1 percent in June from 4.4 percent in May. Similarly, inflation based on recreation and culture rose from 3.9 percent to 5.1 percent. Meanwhile, the price growth in housing and utilities eased to 1.6 percent from 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in June versus a 0.3 percent fall in May.



