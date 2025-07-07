Aura Minerals Inc: Aura Announces Launch of U.S. Public Offering

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company") announces the launch of its United States public offering of common shares, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Aura is seeking to raise around US$210 million based on the closing price per share of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on July 4, 2025 and the Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar exchange rate reported by the Bank of Canada on the same day. The common shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "AUGO." In connection with the offering, Aura expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to a certain additional number of common shares at the public offering price.

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as Global Coordinators, BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA are acting as Joint Bookrunners and Bradesco BBI, National Bank of Canada Financial Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as Co-Managers, of the offering.

The offering is being made in the United States only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from BofA Securities, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication to the market shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Shareholders' preemptive rights in new shares issuances, such as the offering, are expressly excluded pursuant to the Company's memorandum and articles of association. There will be no pre-emptive right for our Brazilian Depositary Receipts holders in connection with the public offering.

The offering will not be carried out by any means that would constitute a public offering in Brazil under Law No. 6,385, dated December 7, 1976, as amended, and under Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Resolution (Resolução) No. 160, dated July 13, 2022, as amended ("CVM Resolution 160"). The offering has not been and will not be registered with the CVM in Brazil. The common shares may not be offered or sold in Brazil except in circumstances which do not constitute a public offering for distribution under Brazilian securities laws and regulations.

No prospectus has been filed with any securities commission or similar regulatory authority in Canada in connection with this offering. The offering will not be made available to the public in Canada. Any offering into Canada will be made exclusively by way of a private placement pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX. In Canada, only investors purchasing, or deemed to be purchasing, as principal that are accredited investors (as defined in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions or subsection 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario)) and are permitted clients (as defined in National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations) are eligible to invest.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's five operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, and Borborema gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and three projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development; São Francisco, which is in care and maintenance; and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company's current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, without limitation, statements with respect to: statements relating to the public offering of the Company's common shares; the expected timing of the public offering; the registration and listing of the Company's common shares in the United States; the registration statement becoming effective; the SEC's review process; the sizing and pricing of the offering; the means by which the offering will be made; and the Company's business strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon, without limitation, the following estimates and assumptions: the Company carrying out its public offering; the Company successfully completing the SEC review process; obtaining requisite regulatory approvals; and general business, economic and market conditions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not carry out its public offering or complete the SEC review process. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



