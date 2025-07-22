Aura Minerals Inc: Aura Announces S&P Global Upgrades Outlook to Positive B+ Rating on Larger Scale and Financial Performance

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGO) (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) ("Aura" or the "Company") today announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its outlook on the Company's global and national scale credit ratings outlook to positive from stable, while affirming its B+ global scale long-term issuer credit rating and 'brAA' Brazilian national scale rating.

According to S&P, the upgraded outlook reflects several key factors: (i) the U.S. listing should allow accelerated growth for Aura without any increase in leverage; (ii) Aura track record of constructing small to medium projects and successfully turning around older assets; and (iii) record high gold prices that are propelling free operating cash flow amid the company's significant expansion capital expenditure (capex) program.

Over the next 12 months, S&P also indicates the possibility of an upgrade if the company succeeds in growing its scale, namely with the ramp up of Borborema, integrating Serra Grande, and starting another project in that timeframe, while it keeps gross debt to EBITDA below 2.0x. However, there can be no assurance whether S&P will take such action with respect to our ratings in the future.

The full report can be accessed on the S&P website or on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.auraminerals.com/en/investors/.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's five operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, and Borborema gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the Company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and three projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development; São Francisco, which is in care and maintenance; and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.

