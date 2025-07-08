Diginex Limited: Diginex Announces Plans for Eight-for-One Forward Stock Split

LONDON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited ("Diginex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced that on July 1, 2025 the Diginex Board of Directors (the "Board") adopted resolutions recommending that its shareholders approve an eight-for-one (8:1) forward stock split.

The Board has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to be held on July 29, 2025 (the "EGM") for shareholders of record as of July 3, 2025 (the "Record Date") to vote on the forward stock split and the filing of a second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the "Proposals"). Should the Proposals be approved by shareholders the forward stock split will be effective from August 1, 2025.

Should the Proposals be approved at the EGM, (i) each ordinary share of US$0.00005 par value shall be subdivided into eight (8) ordinary shares of US$0.00000625 par value each; (ii) each preferred share of US$0.00005 par value shall be subdivided into eight (8) preferred shares of US$0.00000625 par value each; and (iii) the authorized share capital of the Company shall become US$50,000 divided into 7,680,000,000 ordinary shares of par value US$0.00000625 each and 320,000,000 preferred shares of par value US$0.00000625 each. Any fractional shares, as a result of the forward stock split, will be rounded up. There will be no cash in lieu shares payments.

The forward stock split is intended to make Diginex's shares more accessible to a wider range of investors while maintaining the company's market capitalization.

"We are pleased to propose this forward stock split, which reflects our commitment to enhancing shareholder accessibility and liquidity," said Miles Pelham, Chairman and Founder of Diginex. "This move aligns with our strategic goals to broaden our investor base and support the long-term growth of our business."

The forward stock split will not affect the total value of an investor's holdings of Diginex shares at the time of the forward split. The Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, Proxy Statement and Proxy Card has been mailed on or about July 7, 2025, to all shareholders of the Company as of the Record Date. Shareholders can review copies the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, Proxy Statement and Proxy Card at www.sec.gov in the Company's Form 6-K and at https://www.cstproxy.com/diginex/2025.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the "Global Reporting Initiative"), SASB (the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board"), and TCFD (the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures"). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

