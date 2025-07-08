ASUS Computer International: Unlock Massive Savings During Amazon Prime Day with ASUS

KEY POINTS

TORONTO, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced a lineup of unbeatable deals for Amazon Prime Day, running from July 8 to July 11. Whether you're looking to upgrade your everyday laptop, level up your gaming setup, or find the perfect device for work or school, ASUS has you covered, and at incredible prices. This limited-time event offers savings of up to $700 and discounts as deep as 53% off across some of our most popular models. Here's a look at some of the top deals, sorted by category:

Everyday Laptops: Powerful, portable, and perfect for productivity, entertainment, or schoolwork.

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407QA-AS51-CA)

Was: $1,399 | Now: $1,229 - Save $170

Ultra-portable 14-inch laptop that weighs under 1kg, crafted from durable Ceraluminum for a premium, featherlight feel. Powered by a Snapdragon ® X Processor, with up to 32 hours of battery life and a vibrant OLED display, it's built for all-day productivity on the go.

Was: $1,299 | Now: $949 - Save $250

A versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a responsive 14" FHD touchscreen, 360° hinge, and Intel ® Core i7-13620H performance, 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM, perfect for everyday productivity, creativity, entertainment and study.

Was: $799 | Now: $549 - Save $250

Versatile everyday laptop featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, and a sleek, modern design. With military-grade durability, fast charging, and ample storage, it's built to handle school, work, and entertainment with ease.

Was: $1,499 | Now: $949.99 - Save $549

Copilot+ PC powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite processor, delivering next-gen AI performance in a sleek, lightweight chassis. With a stunning 15.6" 3K 120Hz OLED display, long-lasting battery, and premium build, it's designed for seamless productivity and creativity on the go.

Gaming Laptops: High-performance machines built to handle AAA titles and esports alike.

TUF Gaming A15 (FA507UV-AS91-CA)

Was: $1,799 | Now: $1,299 - Save $500

Engineered for durability and power, it delivers powerful gaming performance with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It features a 144Hz Full HD display, military-grade toughness, and enhanced cooling to handle intense gaming sessions with ease.

Was: $2,299 | Now: $1,599 - Save $700

Dominate your games with a 17.3" FHD display, NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and Intel ® Core i9 processor. This beast is made for gamers who want maximum screen space and serious performance.

Was: $1,999 | Now: $1,599 - Save $400

High-performance gaming laptop featuring an Intel ® Core i7-13650HX processor and NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, designed for serious gamers and creators. With a 165Hz 16-inch display, advanced cooling, and customizable RGB lighting, it delivers smooth, immersive gameplay and bold style.

Was: $3,799 | Now: $3,499 - Save $300

Gaming powerhouse equipped with an Intel® Core Ultra 9 Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5070Ti GPU for the latest and greatest performance, delivering elite-level performance. Featuring an 18-inch 240Hz Nebula Display, advanced cooling, and bold RGB design, it's built to dominate AAA titles and heavy creative workloads.

Chromebooks: Affordable, fast, and ideal for everyday browsing and classroom tasks.

ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA-AS01-CB)

Was: $369 | Now: $229 - Save $140

Stylish, reliable and affordable 14-inch laptop featuring an Intel Processor N4500 and a sleek, minimalist design ideal for students and everyday tasks. With a Full HD NanoEdge display, all-day battery life, and ChromeOS for fast, secure performance, it's perfect for browsing, streaming, and getting work done anywhere.

Was: $399 | Now: $189 - Save $210 - 53% off

Combines a large 15.6-inch Full HD NanoEdge display with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor for smooth, everyday multitasking. With a spill-resistant keyboard, military-grade durability, and up to 11 hours of battery life, it's a dependable companion for school, work, or casual use.

Was: $499 | Now: $349 - Save $150

Enhanced productivity with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel® Core i3 processor, and double the performance and memory of standard Chromebooks. With AI-powered tools, built-in Google apps, and a sleek design, it's ideal for school, work, and everything in between.



Desktops & All-in-Ones: Get work done faster with stylish and efficient ASUS desktop systems.

ASUS V440 All-in-One (V440VAK-DSI38512-CB)

Was: $899 | Now: $599 - Save $300

Compact, business-ready 24" All-in-One desktop powered by an Intel ® Core i3-1315U processor and designed for efficient multitasking and everyday office workloads. With extensive connectivity, and a tool-free chassis for easy upgrades, it's a reliable and flexible solution for modern workspaces.

Was: $899 | Now: $649 - Save $250

powerful mini tower desktop built for business, featuring an Intel® Core i5-13420H processor and enterprise-grade reliability. With comprehensive connectivity, enhanced security features, and tool-free access for easy upgrades, it's the ideal choice for productivity-focused professionals.

Discover even more ASUS deals across a wide range of categories, all available for a limited time. Head to https://ca.asus.click/ASUS_Amazon_Prime_Day to explore the full lineup and score your perfect tech upgrade. Limited-time deals, while supplies last.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere.

