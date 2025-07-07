Anzeige
WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 08:01
26,200 Euro
-1,50 % -0,400
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60028,20012:00
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 22:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 1.7% in Colombia, and decreased by 2.8% in Mexico and 3.3% in Puerto Rico.

MEXICO CITY, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.8% compared to June 2024.

Passenger traffic presented year-one-year increases of 1.7% in Colombia, while it declined 2.8% in Mexico and 3.3% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by an increase of 13.3% in international traffic that more than offset a 1.4% decrease in domestic traffic. Mexico reported decreases of 3.4% in international traffic and 2.1% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported an increase of 9.2% in international traffic and a decrease of 5.1% in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from June 1 to 30, 2025 and from June 1 to 30, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








June

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Mexico

3,357,243

3,263,212

(2.8)


21,690,050

20,961,666

(3.4)

Domestic Traffic

1,639,792

1,604,913

(2.1)


9,512,090

9,515,953

0.0

International Traffic

1,717,451

1,658,299

(3.4)


12,177,960

11,445,713

(6.0)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,297,862

1,254,753

(3.3)


6,731,260

7,189,182

6.8

Domestic Traffic

1,133,730

1,075,439

(5.1)


6,008,924

6,351,148

5.7

International Traffic

164,132

179,314

9.2


722,336

838,034

16.0

Colombia

1,448,982

1,474,224

1.7


7,903,243

8,185,796

3.6

Domestic Traffic

1,138,556

1,122,388

(1.4)


6,198,665

6,252,031

0.9

International Traffic

310,426

351,836

13.3


1,704,578

1,933,765

13.4

Total Traffic

6,104,087

5,992,189

(1.8)


36,324,553

36,336,644

0.0

Domestic Traffic

3,912,078

3,802,740

(2.8)


21,719,679

22,119,132

1.8

International Traffic

2,192,009

2,189,449

(0.1)


14,604,874

14,217,512

(2.7)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








June

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,639,792

1,604,913

(2.1)


9,512,090

9,515,953

0.0

CUN

Cancun

870,730

828,705

(4.8)


4,864,912

4,818,673

(1.0)

CZM

Cozumel

20,142

23,850

18.4


118,724

123,869

4.3

HUX

Huatulco

60,673

50,382

(17.0)


356,146

323,306

(9.2)

MID

Merida

269,315

279,926

3.9


1,598,902

1,656,613

3.6

MTT

Minatitlan

12,912

12,463

(3.5)


66,770

74,635

11.8

OAX

Oaxaca

117,346

119,886

2.2


741,286

771,340

4.1

TAP

Tapachula

47,160

39,223

(16.8)


299,428

251,712

(15.9)

VER

Veracruz

127,038

141,113

11.1


747,034

815,299

9.1

VSA

Villahermosa

114,476

109,365

(4.5)


718,888

680,506

(5.3)

International Traffic

1,717,451

1,658,299

(3.4)


12,177,960

11,445,713

(6.0)

CUN

Cancun

1,606,132

1,558,510

(3.0)


11,373,638

10,663,780

(6.2)

CZM

Cozumel

37,157

27,451

(26.1)


309,150

238,103

(23.0)

HUX

Huatulco

2,660

1,926

(27.6)


99,905

97,006

(2.9)

MID

Merida

31,427

31,718

0.9


188,596

204,345

8.4

MTT

Minatitlan

685

613

(10.5)


3,394

3,539

4.3

OAX

Oaxaca

22,764

19,822

(12.9)


115,398

133,204

15.4

TAP

Tapachula

1,069

1,481

38.5


6,450

12,283

90.4

VER

Veracruz

13,061

13,972

7.0


64,456

72,106

11.9

VSA

Villahermosa

2,496

2,806

12.4


16,973

21,347

25.8

Traffic Total Mexico

3,357,243

3,263,212

(2.8)


21,690,050

20,961,666

(3.4)

CUN

Cancun

2,476,862

2,387,215

(3.6)


16,238,550

15,482,453

(4.7)

CZM

Cozumel

57,299

51,301

(10.5)


427,874

361,972

(15.4)

HUX

Huatulco

63,333

52,308

(17.4)


456,051

420,312

(7.8)

MID

Merida

300,742

311,644

3.6


1,787,498

1,860,958

4.1

MTT

Minatitlan

13,597

13,076

(3.8)


70,164

78,174

11.4

OAX

Oaxaca

140,110

139,708

(0.3)


856,684

904,544

5.6

TAP

Tapachula

48,229

40,704

(15.6)


305,878

263,995

(13.7)

VER

Veracruz

140,099

155,085

10.7


811,490

887,405

9.4

VSA

Villahermosa

116,972

112,171

(4.1)


735,861

701,853

(4.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






June

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

SJU Total

1,297,862

1,254,753

(3.3)


6,731,260

7,189,182

6.8

Domestic Traffic

1,133,730

1,075,439

(5.1)


6,008,924

6,351,148

5.7

International Traffic

164,132

179,314

9.2


722,336

838,034

16.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan








June

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg


2024

2025


2024

2025


Domestic Traffic

1,138,556

1,122,388

(1.4)


6,198,665

6,252,031

0.9


MDE

Rionegro

869,419

856,978

(1.4)


4,608,240

4,730,211

2.6


EOH

Medellin

96,402

98,304

2.0


598,870

561,899

(6.2)


MTR

Monteria

125,222

117,416

(6.2)


721,395

681,576

(5.5)


APO

Carepa

14,555

15,103

3.8


87,649

85,836

(2.1)


UIB

Quibdo

30,076

31,405

4.4


166,561

164,681

(1.1)


CZU

Corozal

2,882

3,182

10.4


15,950

27,828

74.5


International Traffic

310,426

351,836

13.3


1,704,578

1,933,765

13.4


MDE

Rionegro

310,426

351,836

13.3


1,704,578

1,933,765

13.4


EOH

Medellin









MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-



APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-



UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-



CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-



Traffic Total Colombia

1,448,982

1,474,224

1.7


7,903,243

8,185,796

3.6


MDE

Rionegro

1,179,845

1,208,814

2.5


6,312,818

6,663,976

5.6


EOH

Medellin

96,402

98,304

2.0


598,870

561,899

(6.2)


MTR

Monteria

125,222

117,416

(6.2)


721,395

681,576

(5.5)


APO

Carepa

14,555

15,103

3.8


87,649

85,836

(2.1)


UIB

Quibdo

30,076

31,405

4.4


166,561

164,681

(1.1)


CZU

Corozal

2,882

3,182

10.4


15,950

27,828

74.5



















About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2025 PR Newswire
