Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2025

MEXICO CITY, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.8% compared to June 2024.
Passenger traffic presented year-one-year increases of 1.7% in Colombia, while it declined 2.8% in Mexico and 3.3% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by an increase of 13.3% in international traffic that more than offset a 1.4% decrease in domestic traffic. Mexico reported decreases of 3.4% in international traffic and 2.1% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported an increase of 9.2% in international traffic and a decrease of 5.1% in domestic traffic.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from June 1 to 30, 2025 and from June 1 to 30, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Mexico
3,357,243
3,263,212
(2.8)
21,690,050
20,961,666
(3.4)
Domestic Traffic
1,639,792
1,604,913
(2.1)
9,512,090
9,515,953
0.0
International Traffic
1,717,451
1,658,299
(3.4)
12,177,960
11,445,713
(6.0)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,297,862
1,254,753
(3.3)
6,731,260
7,189,182
6.8
Domestic Traffic
1,133,730
1,075,439
(5.1)
6,008,924
6,351,148
5.7
International Traffic
164,132
179,314
9.2
722,336
838,034
16.0
Colombia
1,448,982
1,474,224
1.7
7,903,243
8,185,796
3.6
Domestic Traffic
1,138,556
1,122,388
(1.4)
6,198,665
6,252,031
0.9
International Traffic
310,426
351,836
13.3
1,704,578
1,933,765
13.4
Total Traffic
6,104,087
5,992,189
(1.8)
36,324,553
36,336,644
0.0
Domestic Traffic
3,912,078
3,802,740
(2.8)
21,719,679
22,119,132
1.8
International Traffic
2,192,009
2,189,449
(0.1)
14,604,874
14,217,512
(2.7)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,639,792
1,604,913
(2.1)
9,512,090
9,515,953
0.0
CUN
Cancun
870,730
828,705
(4.8)
4,864,912
4,818,673
(1.0)
CZM
Cozumel
20,142
23,850
18.4
118,724
123,869
4.3
HUX
Huatulco
60,673
50,382
(17.0)
356,146
323,306
(9.2)
MID
Merida
269,315
279,926
3.9
1,598,902
1,656,613
3.6
MTT
Minatitlan
12,912
12,463
(3.5)
66,770
74,635
11.8
OAX
Oaxaca
117,346
119,886
2.2
741,286
771,340
4.1
TAP
Tapachula
47,160
39,223
(16.8)
299,428
251,712
(15.9)
VER
Veracruz
127,038
141,113
11.1
747,034
815,299
9.1
VSA
Villahermosa
114,476
109,365
(4.5)
718,888
680,506
(5.3)
International Traffic
1,717,451
1,658,299
(3.4)
12,177,960
11,445,713
(6.0)
CUN
Cancun
1,606,132
1,558,510
(3.0)
11,373,638
10,663,780
(6.2)
CZM
Cozumel
37,157
27,451
(26.1)
309,150
238,103
(23.0)
HUX
Huatulco
2,660
1,926
(27.6)
99,905
97,006
(2.9)
MID
Merida
31,427
31,718
0.9
188,596
204,345
8.4
MTT
Minatitlan
685
613
(10.5)
3,394
3,539
4.3
OAX
Oaxaca
22,764
19,822
(12.9)
115,398
133,204
15.4
TAP
Tapachula
1,069
1,481
38.5
6,450
12,283
90.4
VER
Veracruz
13,061
13,972
7.0
64,456
72,106
11.9
VSA
Villahermosa
2,496
2,806
12.4
16,973
21,347
25.8
Traffic Total Mexico
3,357,243
3,263,212
(2.8)
21,690,050
20,961,666
(3.4)
CUN
Cancun
2,476,862
2,387,215
(3.6)
16,238,550
15,482,453
(4.7)
CZM
Cozumel
57,299
51,301
(10.5)
427,874
361,972
(15.4)
HUX
Huatulco
63,333
52,308
(17.4)
456,051
420,312
(7.8)
MID
Merida
300,742
311,644
3.6
1,787,498
1,860,958
4.1
MTT
Minatitlan
13,597
13,076
(3.8)
70,164
78,174
11.4
OAX
Oaxaca
140,110
139,708
(0.3)
856,684
904,544
5.6
TAP
Tapachula
48,229
40,704
(15.6)
305,878
263,995
(13.7)
VER
Veracruz
140,099
155,085
10.7
811,490
887,405
9.4
VSA
Villahermosa
116,972
112,171
(4.1)
735,861
701,853
(4.6)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
SJU Total
1,297,862
1,254,753
(3.3)
6,731,260
7,189,182
6.8
Domestic Traffic
1,133,730
1,075,439
(5.1)
6,008,924
6,351,148
5.7
International Traffic
164,132
179,314
9.2
722,336
838,034
16.0
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
June
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,138,556
1,122,388
(1.4)
6,198,665
6,252,031
0.9
MDE
Rionegro
869,419
856,978
(1.4)
4,608,240
4,730,211
2.6
EOH
Medellin
96,402
98,304
2.0
598,870
561,899
(6.2)
MTR
Monteria
125,222
117,416
(6.2)
721,395
681,576
(5.5)
APO
Carepa
14,555
15,103
3.8
87,649
85,836
(2.1)
UIB
Quibdo
30,076
31,405
4.4
166,561
164,681
(1.1)
CZU
Corozal
2,882
3,182
10.4
15,950
27,828
74.5
International Traffic
310,426
351,836
13.3
1,704,578
1,933,765
13.4
MDE
Rionegro
310,426
351,836
13.3
1,704,578
1,933,765
13.4
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,448,982
1,474,224
1.7
7,903,243
8,185,796
3.6
MDE
Rionegro
1,179,845
1,208,814
2.5
6,312,818
6,663,976
5.6
EOH
Medellin
96,402
98,304
2.0
598,870
561,899
(6.2)
MTR
Monteria
125,222
117,416
(6.2)
721,395
681,576
(5.5)
APO
Carepa
14,555
15,103
3.8
87,649
85,836
(2.1)
UIB
Quibdo
30,076
31,405
4.4
166,561
164,681
(1.1)
CZU
Corozal
2,882
3,182
10.4
15,950
27,828
74.5
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
