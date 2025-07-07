Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 1.7% in Colombia, and decreased by 2.8% in Mexico and 3.3% in Puerto Rico.

MEXICO CITY, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for June 2025 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.8% compared to June 2024.

Passenger traffic presented year-one-year increases of 1.7% in Colombia, while it declined 2.8% in Mexico and 3.3% in Puerto Rico. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by an increase of 13.3% in international traffic that more than offset a 1.4% decrease in domestic traffic. Mexico reported decreases of 3.4% in international traffic and 2.1% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported an increase of 9.2% in international traffic and a decrease of 5.1% in domestic traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from June 1 to 30, 2025 and from June 1 to 30, 2024. Figures excluded transit and general aviation passengers for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Mexico 3,357,243 3,263,212 (2.8)

21,690,050 20,961,666 (3.4) Domestic Traffic 1,639,792 1,604,913 (2.1)

9,512,090 9,515,953 0.0 International Traffic 1,717,451 1,658,299 (3.4)

12,177,960 11,445,713 (6.0) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,297,862 1,254,753 (3.3)

6,731,260 7,189,182 6.8 Domestic Traffic 1,133,730 1,075,439 (5.1)

6,008,924 6,351,148 5.7 International Traffic 164,132 179,314 9.2

722,336 838,034 16.0 Colombia 1,448,982 1,474,224 1.7

7,903,243 8,185,796 3.6 Domestic Traffic 1,138,556 1,122,388 (1.4)

6,198,665 6,252,031 0.9 International Traffic 310,426 351,836 13.3

1,704,578 1,933,765 13.4 Total Traffic 6,104,087 5,992,189 (1.8)

36,324,553 36,336,644 0.0 Domestic Traffic 3,912,078 3,802,740 (2.8)

21,719,679 22,119,132 1.8 International Traffic 2,192,009 2,189,449 (0.1)

14,604,874 14,217,512 (2.7)

Mexico Passenger Traffic













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 Domestic Traffic 1,639,792 1,604,913 (2.1)

9,512,090 9,515,953 0.0 CUN Cancun 870,730 828,705 (4.8)

4,864,912 4,818,673 (1.0) CZM Cozumel 20,142 23,850 18.4

118,724 123,869 4.3 HUX Huatulco 60,673 50,382 (17.0)

356,146 323,306 (9.2) MID Merida 269,315 279,926 3.9

1,598,902 1,656,613 3.6 MTT Minatitlan 12,912 12,463 (3.5)

66,770 74,635 11.8 OAX Oaxaca 117,346 119,886 2.2

741,286 771,340 4.1 TAP Tapachula 47,160 39,223 (16.8)

299,428 251,712 (15.9) VER Veracruz 127,038 141,113 11.1

747,034 815,299 9.1 VSA Villahermosa 114,476 109,365 (4.5)

718,888 680,506 (5.3) International Traffic 1,717,451 1,658,299 (3.4)

12,177,960 11,445,713 (6.0) CUN Cancun 1,606,132 1,558,510 (3.0)

11,373,638 10,663,780 (6.2) CZM Cozumel 37,157 27,451 (26.1)

309,150 238,103 (23.0) HUX Huatulco 2,660 1,926 (27.6)

99,905 97,006 (2.9) MID Merida 31,427 31,718 0.9

188,596 204,345 8.4 MTT Minatitlan 685 613 (10.5)

3,394 3,539 4.3 OAX Oaxaca 22,764 19,822 (12.9)

115,398 133,204 15.4 TAP Tapachula 1,069 1,481 38.5

6,450 12,283 90.4 VER Veracruz 13,061 13,972 7.0

64,456 72,106 11.9 VSA Villahermosa 2,496 2,806 12.4

16,973 21,347 25.8 Traffic Total Mexico 3,357,243 3,263,212 (2.8)

21,690,050 20,961,666 (3.4) CUN Cancun 2,476,862 2,387,215 (3.6)

16,238,550 15,482,453 (4.7) CZM Cozumel 57,299 51,301 (10.5)

427,874 361,972 (15.4) HUX Huatulco 63,333 52,308 (17.4)

456,051 420,312 (7.8) MID Merida 300,742 311,644 3.6

1,787,498 1,860,958 4.1 MTT Minatitlan 13,597 13,076 (3.8)

70,164 78,174 11.4 OAX Oaxaca 140,110 139,708 (0.3)

856,684 904,544 5.6 TAP Tapachula 48,229 40,704 (15.6)

305,878 263,995 (13.7) VER Veracruz 140,099 155,085 10.7

811,490 887,405 9.4 VSA Villahermosa 116,972 112,171 (4.1)

735,861 701,853 (4.6)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









June % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2024 2025

2024 2025 SJU Total 1,297,862 1,254,753 (3.3)

6,731,260 7,189,182 6.8 Domestic Traffic 1,133,730 1,075,439 (5.1)

6,008,924 6,351,148 5.7 International Traffic 164,132 179,314 9.2

722,336 838,034 16.0 Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













June % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2024 2025

2024 2025

Domestic Traffic 1,138,556 1,122,388 (1.4)

6,198,665 6,252,031 0.9

MDE Rionegro 869,419 856,978 (1.4)

4,608,240 4,730,211 2.6

EOH Medellin 96,402 98,304 2.0

598,870 561,899 (6.2)

MTR Monteria 125,222 117,416 (6.2)

721,395 681,576 (5.5)

APO Carepa 14,555 15,103 3.8

87,649 85,836 (2.1)

UIB Quibdo 30,076 31,405 4.4

166,561 164,681 (1.1)

CZU Corozal 2,882 3,182 10.4

15,950 27,828 74.5

International Traffic 310,426 351,836 13.3

1,704,578 1,933,765 13.4

MDE Rionegro 310,426 351,836 13.3

1,704,578 1,933,765 13.4

EOH Medellin















MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 1,448,982 1,474,224 1.7

7,903,243 8,185,796 3.6

MDE Rionegro 1,179,845 1,208,814 2.5

6,312,818 6,663,976 5.6

EOH Medellin 96,402 98,304 2.0

598,870 561,899 (6.2)

MTR Monteria 125,222 117,416 (6.2)

721,395 681,576 (5.5)

APO Carepa 14,555 15,103 3.8

87,649 85,836 (2.1)

UIB Quibdo 30,076 31,405 4.4

166,561 164,681 (1.1)

CZU Corozal 2,882 3,182 10.4

15,950 27,828 74.5





































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

