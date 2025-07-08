Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, following a review of its previous exploration programs and recent copper-gold-silver discoveries at the 100%-owned Crown Property, geological and geophysical programs will be undertaken to advance exploration on the Copernicus Zone. The Crown Property covers approximately 16,000 hectares situated adjacent and due south of both Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM gold-copper project and Newmont's Brucejack gold mine. See below to view Crown Property location and concession map.

Crown Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/258047_b02d5462e4fc8b39_002full.jpg

Centered on the Crown Project within the Orion Concessions, the Copernicus Zone represents a high-grade copper target with associated gold and silver mineralization. Goldstorm is currently analyzing assay results from previous sampling programs on the Property, which could define drill-hole locations for an inaugural diamond drilling program. The Company may initiate a drill program if favourable results are obtained from a detailed geophysical study, which is to be undertaken over the length of the Orion 'Spine', a six-kilometer-long, highly silicified and altered, north-south trending ridgeline that hosts various styles of mineralization. Geophysics will include detailed Magnetotelluric (MT) and Induced Polarization (IP) ground surveys to identify magnetic anomalies, chargeability highs, and co-incident resistivity lows that may be associated with mineralization.

To facilitate potential upcoming drilling on the Copernicus Zone, Goldstorm has completed the construction of several drill pads targeting the north to northwest trending, shear-hosted, massive chalcopyrite lenses that may represent mobilized metals from a deeper source within the Orion Spine.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., President and CEO, comments: "Our technical team has done an excellent job of compiling the data from the recent discoveries along the Orion Spine. We believe that the mineral showings discovered by our reconnaissance crews over the past two years may be surficial representations of a deeper, larger mineralized zone, similar to discoveries at the KSM and Treaty Creek Au-Cu-Ag porphyry deposits located to the north. It is theorized that metal-rich fluids may have been mobilized along high-angle reverse faults that acted as conduits for volatiles originating from intrusive bodies at depth. The silicification, alteration and oxidation observed at surface is similar to that seen associated with mineralized intrusives dispersed along the trend of the Sulphurets thrust fault to the north, which is projected to extend south through the center of the Crown Property. The geophysical surveys may help determine the best possible drill targets along the Orion Spine that potentially lie beneath the Copernicus Zone. The detailed geophysical surveys will augment previously completed reconnaissance scale surveys done in 2016."

2024 Crown Property Sampling Results

Extensive mapping and sampling programs in 2024 on the Crown Property included a total of 627 surface rock grab, chip and channel samples. On the Orion Concession, crews delineated multiple mineralized trends within volcaniclastic rocks at the Copernicus Zone, located along the upper Orion Spine. Three structures trending to the north, and one trending to the northwest, have been identified over 1,500 m of length. Mineralization located over 500 m to the north suggests that the zone may extend under the Frank Mackie Glacier and is potentially a larger source of mineralization associated with an anomalous magnetic high. At the Cat in the Hat Zone, also on Orion, gold-bearing veins trending northeasterly within rhyolitic rocks have been discovered, extending into previously unsampled glacial ablation zones. Click to view: maps of the sampled areas on the Orion Concession and Copernicus Zone.

Sampling highlights from the Copernicus and Cat in the Hat Zones include:

Grab sample (C969903) returned 30.9 g/t gold and 42.39 g/t silver from the Cat in the Hat Zone

from the Cat in the Hat Zone 1.9-meter continuous chip samples (C969719 and C969720) returned 2.53 g/t gold, 54.7 g/t silver and 3.3% copper located 290 meters south of the original Copernicus showing

located 290 meters south of the original Copernicus showing 1.0-meter chip sample (C970612) returned 8.76 g/t gold and 7.62 g/t silver located 650 meters south of the original Copernicus showing

located 650 meters south of the original Copernicus showing 16 samples taken within the Copernicus Zone returned greater than 1% copper, with one sample (C969842) assaying 0.58 g/t gold, 625 g/t silver, and 6.57% copper at the original Copernicus showing

at the original Copernicus showing Mineralized samples were found to correlate with a magnetic high geophysical anomaly

Orion Concessions Sample Results: Click to view all Orion samples

Table 1: Select Rock Sample Results for the Orion Concession

Sample Easting UTM09 Northing UTM09 Elev.

(m) Sampled From Sample Type Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) C969903 422305 6246054 1565 Outcrop Grab

30.90 42.39 0.00 0.02 0.00 C969901 422288 6246046 1557 Outcrop Grab

14.30 67.66 0.00 0.02 0.00 C969842 421734 6247798 1657 Outcrop Grab

0.58 625.00 6.57 0.18 1.10 A0905084 421966 6247168 1616 Outcrop Grab

10.40 3.67 0.11 0.00 0.00 C969902 422290 6246046 1558 Outcrop Grab

10.00 15.36 0.01 0.00 0.00 C969695 421928 6247203 1609 Outcrop Grab

9.64 8.90 0.01 0.00 0.00 C970612 421929 6247200 1559 Outcrop Chip 1 8.76 7.62 0.01 0.00 0.01 C970675 422205 6246022 1488 Outcrop Grab

7.44 11.11 0.03 0.00 0.00 C969760 421946 6247179 1605 Outcrop Grab

6.89 10.32 0.13 0.00 0.00 A0839840 422314 6246089 1550 Outcrop Chip 0.5 5.13 17.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 C969904 422321 6246067 1569 Outcrop Grab

4.71 12.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 C969994 421733 6247659 1670 Outcrop Grab

0.14 273.00 3.85 0.09 0.71 C969720 421678 6247516 1602 Outcrop Chip 1 3.09 59.90 3.02 0.00 0.11 C970703 422178 6245942 1487 Outcrop Chip 0.1 4.33 5.48 0.00 0.00 0.00 A0905091 421736 6247773 1706 Outcrop Chip 0.15 0.62 153.00 5.22 0.03 0.22 C970619 421930 6247200 1559 Outcrop Grab

2.34 93.46 0.03 0.08 0.03 A0839845 422219 6246032 1481 Outcrop Chip 0.65 3.48 4.92 0.01 0.00 0.00 C969719 421677 6247516 1602 Outcrop Chip 0.9 1.98 49.55 3.04 0.00 0.06 C970667 421969 6247095 1602 Outcrop Grab

3.17 2.98 0.10 0.00 0.00 C969686 421726 6247421 1609 Outcrop Grab

0.38 91.85 4.55 0.00 0.73

The Company has granted stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 5,550,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per share, which expire on July 8, 2030. Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 10,050,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 9.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.,

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation that geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such a statement is a forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258047

SOURCE: Goldstorm Metals Corp.