Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted with Simcoe Geoscience Limited to complete ground-based Magnetotelluric (MT) and Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical programs (the "Programs") targeting the Copernicus Zone and other geochemical anomalies along the Orion Spine on the Company's 100%-owned Crown Property. The Crown Property covers approximately 16,000 hectares situated adjacent to, and due south of, both Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM gold-copper project and Newmont's Brucejack gold mine. See below to view the Crown Property location and concession map.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/261450_3c383d407490b8a8_002full.jpg

Ken Konkin, P. Geo., President and CEO, comments, "We are excited to begin this geophysical phase of exploration on the Crown Project that will assist our team in prioritizing drill targets along the Orion Spine, which is located directly south of, and on trend with the extensive string of Treaty-KSM gold-copper porphyry deposits. The geophysical surveys will focus on the known zones of mineralization at Copernicus. We expect the results of the surveys to considerably improve our geologic understanding of the project as we prepare for preliminary exploration drilling. The goal is to evaluate the underlying geology along the 1.4-kilometer trend of the Copernicus Zone to determine if a large intrusive-related target at depth may be the source for the mobilized copper-gold-silver mineralization identified on surface. The IP study will cover 3.5-kilometers of the impressive, anomalous gold-in-rock geochemical trend that extends along the north-south oriented Orion Spine. We hope that the IP will outline conductivity anomalies that may represent larger mineralized targets, as well as identify major regional structures that are known to play an important role in the geological model for the porphyry systems located on trend to the north, at KSM and at Treaty Creek.

The geophysical programs will commence in mid-August and should take a few weeks to complete. We plan to undertake 15-line-kilometres of Alpha IP surveys from five parallel lines, each extending approximately three kilometers in length, with a high-definition dipole spacing of 100 m. The study is estimated to test the survey area to a depth of at least 900 meters."

See below to view the Orion Spine rock geochemical gold anomalies and area of proposed geophysical surveying at Copernicus.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/261450_3c383d407490b8a8_003full.jpg

Goldstorm Metals also announces that further to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2025, the Company clarifies it raised gross proceeds of $2,088,903.64 through the issuance of: (i) 15,441,482 NFT units of the Company sold at a price of seven cents per NFT unit for gross proceeds of $1,080,903.74; and (ii) 9,999,999 flow-through units of the company sold at a price of 10.08 cents per FT unit for gross proceeds of $1,007,999.90. The Company also clarifies it paid cash commissions of $42,596.38 and issued 608,519 non-transferable finders' warrants to certain finders.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation that geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such a statement is a forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261450

SOURCE: Goldstorm Metals Corp.