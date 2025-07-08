HIGHLIGHTS:

TXC25-144 cut 10.12 metres grading 467 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (283 g/t silver (Ag) & 2 g/t gold (Au)), including 3.51 metres of 1,020 g/t AgEq (620 g/t Ag & 4.43 g/t Au);

TXC25-145 encountered multiple zones of high-grade mineralization which included 0.67 metres of 3,264 g/t AgEq (2,008 g/t Ag & 13.93 g/t Au) within 11.58 metres grading 327 g/t AgEq (186 g/t Ag & 1.56 g/t Au) and 2.32 metres grading 401 g/t AgEq (242 g/t Ag & 1.76 g/t Au);

TXC25-153 drilled 0.7 metres of 724 g/t AgEq (437 g/t Ag & 3.18 g/t Au) within 5.73 metres of 156 g/t AgEq (96 g/t Ag & 0.67 g/t Au);

Step-out drilling has established continuity of high-grade gold & silver mineralization over significant widths that runs 500 metres along drill-defined strike from the existing DPB resource shell to the northwest; and

Targeting is now underway to bridge mineralization on remaining 500 metres of vein corridor to NW Step Out resource area.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the final set of assay results from its Resource Expansion Program (defined below) showing significant width and high-grade silver and gold drill intercepts in step-out drilling at its 100% owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.

Blackrock's resource expansion program at Tonopah West (the "Resource Expansion Program"), which commenced in September 2024, consisted of 18 drillholes totalling 10,802 metres (35,438 feet) of drilling, targeted expansion potential along a one-kilometre northwest trend between the Denver-Paymaster and Bermuda-Merten vein groups ("DPB") south resource area and the Northwest ("NW") Step Out resource area.

The aim of the Resource Expansion Program is to increase the size of the Tonopah West resource footprint and to allow evaluation and inclusion of the NW Step Out resource in an updated preliminary economic assessment to be completed on Tonopah West. This final batch of assay results from the Resource Expansion Program tracked high-grade gold and silver mineralization across significant widths spanning 500 metres from the existing DPB resource area to the northwest.

Andrew Pollard, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Final assays from our Resource Expansion Program have confirmed thick, high-grade silver and gold mineralization extending 500 metres beyond the current DPB resource, with standout intercepts including 10.1 metres grading 467 g/t AgEq and 11.6 metres of 327 g/t AgEq. These results reinforce the scale and continuity of the NW vein system and underscore the strong potential to materially expand the resource and extend mine life at Tonopah West. With our geologic model in hand, drill targeting is now underway for the remaining 500-metre gap of vein corridor that aims to fully bridge mineralization to our NW Step Out deposit."

Table 1:Significant Assays from the Resource Expansion Program Above 150 g/t AgEq Cut-Off

Drillhole ID Hole Type Program From

(m) To (m) Drill

Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) AgEq

(g/t) TXC25-144 RC/Core Resource Expansion 393.04 403.16 10.12 283.2 2.040 467.2 Including 395.78 399.29 3.51 620.2 4.426 1,019.5 TXC25-145 RC/Core Resource Expansion 351.13 353.45 2.32 241.8 1.760 400.6 TXC25-145 RC/Core Resource Expansion 361.37 372.95 11.58 186.1 1.559 326.7 Including 361.37 362.04 0.67 2,007.6 13.928 3,264.1 TXC25-145 RC/Core Resource Expansion 379.17 380.03 0.85 166.6 1.491 301.2 TXC25-152 RC/Core Resource Expansion 454.06 454.58 0.52 45.9 0.611 101.0 TXC25-153 RC/Core Resource Expansion 439.37 445.10 5.73 95.8 0.672 156.4 Including 444.40 445.10 0.70 437.0 3.180 723.9 TXC25-155 RC/Core Resource Expansion 413.86 414.83 0.98 109.7 0.982 198.3 AgEq = Ag + Au*(Factor); where Factor = (Au Price/Ag Price)*(Au Recovery/Ag Recovery or Factor=($1,900/$23)*(95%/87%)=90.21; True thickness is 50% to 70% of drill interval; Cut-off grade is 150 g/t AgEq; Reverse Circulation (RC)/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

Table 2: Significant Assays From the entire Resource Expansion Program Above 150 g/t AgEq Cut Off highlighting the grade and thickness of the zone over 500 metres

Drillhole ID Hole Type Program From

(m) To (m) Drill

Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) AgEq

(g/t) TXC24-113 RC/Core Resource Expansion 478.08 478.39 0.31 614.0 7.140 1,256.7 TXC24-113 RC/Core Resource Expansion 503.13 504.66 1.52 116.8 0.904 198.2 TXC24-113 RC/Core Resource Expansion 538.43 540.11 1.68 364.0 0.033 367.0 TXC24-114 RC/Core Resource Expansion 394.08 395.63 1.55 93.9 1.553 233.7 Including 394.08 394.41 0.34 288.0 5.270 762.4 TXC25-123 RC/Core Resource Expansion 436.87 437.54 0.67 182.0 1.690 334.1 TXC25-123 RC/Core Resource Expansion 471.83 474.88 3.05 225.4 2.412 442.5 Including 471.83 472.14 0.31 2,223.0 23.467 4,335.3 TXC25-124 RC/Core Resource Expansion 370.03 378.62 8.60 121.6 1.233 232.6 Including 371.55 372.31 0.76 778.6 7.854 1,485.6 TXC25-124 RC/Core Resource Expansion 407.40 410.26 2.87 176.8 1.785 337.5 Including 407.40 407.76 0.37 1,344.0 13.500 2,559.2 TXC25-144 RC/Core Resource Expansion 393.04 403.16 10.12 283.2 2.040 467.2 Including 395.78 399.29 3.51 620.2 4.426 1,019.5 TXC25-145 RC/Core Resource Expansion 351.13 353.45 2.32 241.8 1.760 400.6 TXC25-145 RC/Core Resource Expansion 361.37 372.95 11.58 186.1 1.559 326.7 Including 361.37 362.04 0.67 2,007.6 13.928 3,264.1 TXC25-145 RC/Core Resource Expansion 379.17 380.03 0.85 166.6 1.491 301.2 TXC25-152 RC/Core Resource Expansion 454.06 454.58 0.52 45.9 0.611 101.0 TXC25-153 RC/Core Resource Expansion 439.37 445.10 5.73 95.8 0.672 156.4 Including 444.40 445.10 0.70 437.0 3.180 723.9 TXC25-155 RC/Core Resource Expansion 413.86 414.83 0.98 109.7 0.982 198.3 AgEq = Ag + Au*(Factor); where Factor = (Au Price/Ag Price)*(Au Recovery/Ag Recovery or Factor=($1,900/$23)*(95%/87%)=90.21; True thickness is 50% to 70% of drill interval; Cut-off grade is 150 g/t AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail; Core is core from the surface.

The NW vein system is located along contacts between lithologic units and forms a wide anastomosing and intersecting network of veins and breccias within the West End Rhyolite package. The veins dip approximately 55 degrees to the northeast and show excellent continuity over approximately 500 metres of strike.

TXC25-124, -144, and TXC25-145 have especially wide zones above the 150 g/t AgEq cut off. TXC25-154 returned an exceptionally wide zone of low-grade over 17.1 metres with 0.154 g/t Au and 25.8 g/t Ag. These drillhole intercepts show the system has strength and ability to mineralize a large volume of rock.

The position, orientation and character of the NW vein system is consistent with the outer ring structure of the Fraction caldera marked farther south by the Merten vein. The mineralization is open to the northwest and down dip to the northeast giving ample room for additional resource expansion of the Tonopah West silver and gold system.

Geologic cross sections are being constructed to better understand the silver and gold system to the northwest. Targeting is now underway to bridge mineralization on remaining 500 metres of vein corridor to NW Step Out resource area.

Figure 1: Tonopah West showing NI 43-101 resource location and expansion potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/258053_79e345b1a42359cd_001full.jpg

Figure 2 is a plan map showing the location of all the drillholes in the Resource Expansion Program and highlighting those drillholes reported in this news release.

Figure 2: Drillhole location map of the Resource Expansion Program showing drillholes reported in this news release.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/258053_79e345b1a42359cd_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Northeast-southwest oriented cross section along TXC25-145, looking northwest, showing the anastomosing vein character of the intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/258053_79e345b1a42359cd_003full.jpg

Table 3: Tonopah West Drillhole Location Coordinates (based on GPS readings in the field, Datum UTM, NAD 1927, Zone 11)

Drillhole ID Area Program Type UTM_NAD27

E UTM_NAD27

N Elevation

(m) Depth

(ft) Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip TXC24-106 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 476887.1 4214846.1 1746.6 2528.0 770.5 270 -80 TXC24-107 NW Step Out Resource Expansion Lost 476889.2 4214843.0 1746.9 387.0 118.0 230 -65 TXC24-108 NW Step Out Resource Expansion Core 476891.5 4214844.8 1747.3 2340.5 713.4 230 -65 TXC24-109 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 476911.1 4214747.8 1748.0 2157.0 657.5 270 -80 TXC24-110 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 476925.9 4214639.9 1744.1 2157.0 657.5 270 -80 TXC24-111 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477058.8 4214642.7 1747.6 2325.0 708.7 230 -65 TXC24-112 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477316.7 4214181.8 1751.9 2418.0 737.0 290 -65 TXC24-113 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477311.2 4214181.0 1751.7 1772.0 540.1 220 -75 TXC24-114 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477403.8 4214041.9 1757.9 2028.0 618.1 220 -75 TXC25-123 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477508.7 4214018.0 1767.1 1648.0 502.3 180 -65 TXC25-124 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477647.0 4213941.2 1763.5 1724.0 525.5 180 -60 TXC25-143 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477497.8 4213983.1 1766.9 1938.0 590.7 220 -78 TXC25-144 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477587.9 4213900.1 1766.1 2047.0 623.9 220 -78 TXC25-145 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477630.4 4213865.9 1764.5 1927.0 587.3 220 -77 TXC25-152 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477397.8 4214095.5 1755.0 2011.0 613.0 220 -77 TXC25-153 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477541.2 4213943.8 1763.7 1927.0 587.3 220 -78 TXC25-154 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477356.1 4214144.1 1754.0 2105.5 641.8 220 -77 TXC25-155 NW Step Out Resource Expansion RC/Core 477435.7 4214030.9 1758.0 1998.0 609.0 220 -78

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control

All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC and core samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.

The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged in to AAL's system. The core samples are cut using core saws and personnel at AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada according to the Company's instructions delivered with each core hole.

All samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

