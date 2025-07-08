Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.07.2025
750-Millionen-Euro-Finanzier verstärkt Forge - Sichtbares Gold befeuert Exploration
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353
Frankfurt
08.07.25 | 08:05
2,472 Euro
-1,83 % -0,046
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
08.07.2025 11:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Display Technology Powers VAR Viewing at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

QINGDAO, China, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to showcase its cutting-edge display technology on the world's biggest sports stages. During the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense's state-of-the-art screens are featured in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room at the International Broadcast Center (IBC), providing a stunningly sharp and immersive view of every match.


The VAR system demands extremely high standards for display performance, including ultra-high resolution, color accuracy, and real-time responsiveness. Hisense's advanced screen technology delivers the clarity and precision required, ensuring that every detail of every play is visible with unmatched fidelity.

This marks the first time that FIFA has granted exclusive VAR screen branding rights to a partner, underscoring Hisense's growing influence as a trusted provider of professional display solutions for elite-level sport.

Beyond the control room, Hisense branding is also prominently featured inside the stadium-from dynamic LED perimeter boards to giant jumbotrons-showcasing bold messages such as "HISENSE 100" TV, GLOBAL No.1" and "RGB-MiniLED TV". These messages reinforce Hisense's commitment to technological excellence and global leadership-highlighting flagship innovations such as 100-inch TVs, and cutting-edge RGB-MiniLED displays on a world stage.

As global audiences tune in to witness the action, Hisense proudly continues its mission to enhance the viewing experience-on the pitch, in the VAR room, and at home. With its display innovations at the heart of the game, Hisense empowers everyone to truly Own the Moment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724751/image_5006806_23111716.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-display-technology-powers-var-viewing-at-fifa-club-world-cup-2025-302498543.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
