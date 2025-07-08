

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased for the second straight month in June, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 4.4 percent increase in May. That was in line with expectations.



Moreover, the inflation rate continued to remain well above the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.



Meanwhile, core inflation moderated to 4.4 percent from 4.8 percent a month ago.



The annual price growth in food products accelerated to 6.2 percent from 5.9 percent, and costs for electricity, gas, and other fuels grew at a faster pace of 8.6 percent versus a 5.3 percent rise a month ago. Meanwhile, inflation based on services eased to 5.4 percent from 5.9 percent.



On a monthly comparison, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, after rising 0.2 percent in May.



