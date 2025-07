Tesla deployed 9. 6 GWh of battery storage in the second quarter of 2025, with year-to-date volumes up nearly 50% from 2024. The company recorded flat quarterly growth and says its 10 GWh Nevada cell factory is close to completion. From ESS News Tesla said last week that it deployed 9. 6 GWh of energy storage in the second quarter of 2025. The company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...