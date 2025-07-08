

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sports car manufacturer Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) reported Tuesday a 6 percent drop in worlwide vehicle sales in the first half, mainly reflecting weak performance in Germany, other European region and China, despite significant growth in North America and other regions.



Porsche significantly increased the share of electrified vehicles sold in the first half. Of the total sales, 36.1 percent were electrified, up 14.5 percentage points from the previous year.



Worldwide sales were 146,391 vehicles, down from 155,945 units last year. These consist of 23.5 percent fully electric vehicles and 12.6 percent plug-in hybrids. The strongest growth among the six model lines was recorded by the Macan with a 15 percent increase.



North America remained the largest sales region with 43,577 deliveries, a 10 percent increase from prior year's 39,558 units. The Overseas and Emerging Markets achieved a new all-time record, with 30,158 deliveries, a growth of 10 percent from the prior year.



Meanwhile, in the home market of Germany, sales volume fell 23 percent year-over-year to 15,973 vehicles, and Europe excluding Germany delivered 35,381 vehicles, down 8%. The decline in both regions was partly due to a strong prior-year period with catch-up effects from 2023.



In China, 21,302 vehicles were delivered in the first half, down 28 percent from last year amid the challenging market conditions, particularly in the luxury segment, and intense competition in the Chinese market.



Deliveries of the sports car icon, the 911, totaled in 25,608 units in the first half, down 9 percent from last year, attributed to the strong final sales of the predecessor model in the previous year and the staggered product introduction of the new derivatives.



Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Matthias Becker, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, said, 'We expect the environment to remain challenging. This makes it all the more important that we work closely with our sales regions to carefully balance supply and demand in line with our 'value over volume' strategy.'



