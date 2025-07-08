

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are turning in a mixed performance Tuesday morning as investors are treading cautiously, keeping track of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans and the potential risks to global economic growth.



Trump on Monday announced plans to impose significantly higher tariffs on imports from 14 countries starting August 1. Originally set for July 9, the deadline has now been extended to August 1.



The EU is reportedly seeking exemptions from the baseline 10 percent U.S. tariff currently in place.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14.29 points or 0.15% at 8,820.82 a few minutes ago.



Mining stocks are finding some support. Anglo American Plc, Glencore and Rio Tinto are up with sharp to moderate gains. Antofagasta and Frsenillo are also up with notable gains.



Shares of Entain Plc are gaining more than 4.5%, lifted by a rating upgrade by Bank of America.



BP, Shell, British American Tobacco, Prudential, IAG, HSBC Holdings, Barclays, Easyjet, Prudential, Natwest Group, Imperial Brands, Diageo, Standard Chartered, Schroders, Entain and Airtel Africa are up with strong gains.



Haleon, Convatec Group, B&M European Value Retail, Coca-Cola HBC, Frasers Group, Land Securities, Compass Group, Rentokil Initia, Segro, National Grid, Severn Trent and Tesco are notably lower.



