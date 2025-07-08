COSLUS Highlights Flagship Oral Care Solutions During Amazon Prime Member Event

Mid-year campaign brings attention to COSLUS's personal oral hygiene devices, designed for home-based care routines.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2025 / COSLUS, a brand engaged in the development of oral care technologies, will participate in Amazon's 2025 Prime Member Event from July 8 to July 11, featuring several of its core water flosser models. The initiative is part of the brand's broader effort to support awareness of home-based oral hygiene practices through accessible tools and targeted communication.

By aligning its flagship products with one of the biggest shopping events of the year, COSLUS aims to increase brand visibility, introduce more customers to the benefits of professional oral hygiene at home, and deliver outstanding results across both performance and affordability.

The key models selected for the campaign include:

US C30 Flow Model Water Flosser

US C20 Basic Model Water Flosser

US E40 Stepless Speed Control Water Flosser

US T40 Mini Model Water Flosser

CA C20 Basic Model Water Flosser

During the Amazon Prime Member event, COSLUS will offer up to 50% off select models, making it easier than ever for customers to upgrade their daily routines with high-quality, clinically inspired oral care solutions.

Supporting Preventive Health Awareness

Water flossers, in particular, have been increasingly incorporated into daily routines by users seeking to enhance plaque management and maintain general oral cleanliness. Recognized for bridging clinical design with consumer convenience, COSLUS has achieved multiple internationally recognized certifications, including Canada's Medical Device License(MDL).

Models such as the US Stepless Speed Control Water Flosser offer more nuanced intensity adjustments, which may be relevant for individuals with specific oral sensitivities or orthodontic care needs. Compact options, such as the Mini Model, provide portability for those with limited storage or frequent travel needs.

While product efficacy may vary depending on individual usage patterns and oral health conditions, the COSLUS lineup has been positioned to offer supplementary tools for a more complete hygiene routine.

Reliable Standards and Customer Care

What sets COSLUS apart is not only its product innovation but also its commitment to long-term customer care. Every COSLUS product is backed by a comprehensive two-year warranty, offering peace of mind that the brand stands firmly behind its craftsmanship and reliability. In addition, COSLUS provides a 30-day hassle-free return policy for added flexibility and reassurance.

Customer support is another hallmark of the COSLUS experience. The brand guarantees responses within 1 business hour, a service benchmark that reflects its deep respect for consumer time and satisfaction.

Leading the Future of Personal Wellness

As it continues to expand across global markets, COSLUS remains focused on its vision to become a trusted leader in personal care by simplifying wellness through thoughtful design and advanced technology. To elevate its role in the market, the brand offers not just products, but a promise: wellness made simple, every day, for everyone.

For more information on COSLUS and its oral care range, visit the official COSLUS Amazon store. To stay updated on upcoming launches, health tips, and promotional announcements, follow COSLUS on Instagram and Facebook. Join the COSLUS Facebook Group to connect with fellow users, share experiences, and get exclusive updates.

About COSLUS

COSLUS is dedicated to enhancing daily family care through well-designed, high-quality personal care products. With a focus on oral health and grooming, the brand combines functionality and comfort to support everyday wellness. Each product is carefully tested, and customer support is structured for fast, reliable response-reflecting a continued commitment to user satisfaction and care.

